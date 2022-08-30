New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Russia’s Vladimir Putin has sidelined Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu as the invasion of Ukraine enters its seventh month, the UK Ministry of Defense said in a report released on Monday.

Operational commanders now report directly to the Kremlin on developments in Ukraine, with Shoigu taking a back seat.

“Russian officers and soldiers with first-hand experience of the war probably deride Shoiguchi for his ineffective and out-of-touch leadership as Russian advances stall,” the UK wrote in its intelligence update.

“As Shoigu has spent much of his career in construction and the Ministry of Emergency Situations, he has long struggled to overcome his reputation for lacking solid military experience.”

Shoigu, originally from Russia’s Tuva region in southern Siberia, rose to national prominence in the 1990s and 2000s as minister of emergency situations by personally visiting the sites of natural disasters and terrorist bombings.

United Nations nuclear agency to visit besieged Ukrainian power plant ‘in next few days’

Despite having no military background or combat experience, Putin chose him as defense minister in 2012.

“If you look at who was in the ministerial role in 1999 and still is today, there are only two names: one is Shoigu, the other is Putin,” Dmitry Gorenberg, Ph.D., a Russian military expert, previously told Fox. news.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke to Shoigu in May and called for an “immediate ceasefire in Ukraine”, according to the Pentagon.

Putin last week ordered an increase of 137,000 to a total of 1,150,000 combat troops in an effort to repair losses after six months of war.

Russian forces have captured almost all of Luhansk and are trying to take control of Donetsk, the two regions that make up Donbas in the east. Fighting has also escalated around southern Ukraine in recent weeks, focusing on Crimea, a peninsula that Russia annexed in 2014.

Fox News’ Bradford Betz contributed to this report as well as The Associated Press.