Putin is ‘too healthy’, says CIA director

The Kremlin also denounced the rumors on Wednesday as “nothing but fakes.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Mr Putin was healthy and accused “information specialists” from Ukraine, the US and the UK of spreading rumors to the contrary.

Mr. Putin’s health was a matter of conjecture even before Russia invaded Ukraine in February. Over the years, the President, whose personal life is largely shrouded in mystery, has been rumored to have been diagnosed with cancer, Parkinson’s disease, dementia and paranoia, according to unconfirmed rumors.

The war has also spawned rumors about the health of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

On Thursday, Ukrainian radio broadcast several statements claiming that Zelensky, 44, was in intensive care and Ruslan Stefanchuk, speaker of the Ukrainian parliament, had become president.

The owners of the radio station later claimed that the radio station had been hacked.

Mr. Zelenskiy addressed the rumors in a video message, calling them fake news spread by Russia. He said he spoke from his office and never felt stronger.