Putin is ‘too healthy’, says CIA director

Western intelligence officials, as well as the Kremlin, this week denied long-standing rumors that Vladimir Putin, Russia’s 69-year-old president, is unwell.
Mr. Putin coughed during a speech in Moscow on Wednesday, raising concerns from observers about his health. His scheduled meeting with officials from South Ossetia that day was cancelled, sparking rumors that he was ill. In June, when a video released by state media showed him tightly gripping a table for a moment too long, many on social media were convinced his health was deteriorating.
“There are a lot of rumors about the health of President Putin, and as far as we can tell, he is too healthy,” CIA Director William J. Burns said Wednesday at the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado.
Richard Moore, head of MI6, Britain’s foreign intelligence service, said he agreed with the CIA director’s assessment: “There is no evidence that Putin is suffering from a serious illness.”
The Kremlin also denounced the rumors on Wednesday as “nothing but fakes.”
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Mr Putin was healthy and accused “information specialists” from Ukraine, the US and the UK of spreading rumors to the contrary.
Mr. Putin’s health was a matter of conjecture even before Russia invaded Ukraine in February. Over the years, the President, whose personal life is largely shrouded in mystery, has been rumored to have been diagnosed with cancer, Parkinson’s disease, dementia and paranoia, according to unconfirmed rumors.
The war has also spawned rumors about the health of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
On Thursday, Ukrainian radio broadcast several statements claiming that Zelensky, 44, was in intensive care and Ruslan Stefanchuk, speaker of the Ukrainian parliament, had become president.
The owners of the radio station later claimed that the radio station had been hacked.
Mr. Zelenskiy addressed the rumors in a video message, calling them fake news spread by Russia. He said he spoke from his office and never felt stronger.
“And with all due respect to old age, 44 is not 70,” Mr. Zelensky said. Mr. Putin will turn 70 in October.