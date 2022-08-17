New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Ukraine of trying to encourage extended hostilities in Ukraine on Tuesday as he described Washington’s alleged efforts to maintain global hegemony.

Addressing a security conference attended by military officials from Africa, Asia and Latin America, Putin reiterated his long-standing claim that he sent troops to Ukraine in response to Washington turning the country into an “anti-Russian” bulwark.

“They need conflicts to preserve their hegemony,” Putin charged. “That’s why they’ve turned the Ukrainian people into cannon fodder. The situation in Ukraine shows that the United States is trying to take out the conflict and it’s trying to escalate the conflict in Asia, Africa and Latin America.”

It represented the latest attempt by the Russian leader to support Moscow’s actions in Ukraine amid Western sanctions targeting the Russian economy and finances, as well as government structures, high-ranking officials and businesses.

Putin drew parallels between the U.S. support for Ukraine and a recent visit to Taiwan by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, accusing both of being part of alleged U.S. efforts to stoke global instability.

“The American adventure in Taiwan was not just a trip by an irresponsible politician. It was part of a deliberate and deliberate US strategy to destabilize the situation and create chaos in the region and the entire world, a blatant display of disrespect for another country’s sovereignty and its own international obligations,” Putin said.

The Russian leader claimed that “Western globalist elites” are “trying to shift the blame for their own failures onto Russia and China,” adding that “the beneficiaries of the current globalist model are doomed no matter how hard they try.”

“The era of unipolar world order is over,” he added.

Speaking at the same conference, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu alleged that in addition to supplying Ukraine with weapons, Western allies have also provided detailed intelligence and deployed trainers to help the Ukrainian military operate the weapons systems.

“Western intelligence agencies have not only provided target coordinates to launch strikes, but Western experts have also overseen the input of that data into weapons systems,” Shoigu said.

He dismissed allegations that Russia could use nuclear or chemical weapons in the conflict as “absolute lies”.

“From a military point of view, there is no need to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine to achieve the stated goals,” Shoigu said. “The main mission of Russian nuclear forces is to defend against a nuclear attack.”

Shoigu added that claims of a possible chemical attack by Russia were equally “foolish”, saying that Moscow had completely destroyed its stockpile of chemical weapons in compliance with an international treaty banning chemical weapons.