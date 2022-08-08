‘Pure capitalism’: Republicans reject insulin price cap on private insurance in blow to Democrats

WASHINGTON — Senate Democrats were able to keep the out-of-pocket cost of most insulin at $35 a month through inflation-reduction legislation they passed and sent to the House on Sunday. But millions of diabetics will still pay more after Republicans amended the measure to exclude private insurers.

Senate lawmakers decided Sunday that the cap on private insurers was not consistent with reconciliation rules, the budgetary process that allows Democrats to pass bills without Republican support in the evenly divided Senate.

Republicans pushed to limit the cap to Medicare only, a vote that needed 60 senators to overcome. Seven Republicans sided with Democrats to keep the provision on private insurers, but it fell short – 57-43 – meaning the cap would not apply outside of Medicare, assuming the House passes the bill.

Republicans who voted against the cap on private insurers argued that the Senate should decide on the cap separately from the larger reconciliation bill, which includes various measures on climate and taxation in addition to pharmaceutical prices.

The seven Republicans who voted to keep limits on private insurers were Susan Collins of Maine, Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi, Josh Hawley of Missouri, John Kennedy and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Dan Sullivan of Alaska.

While the cap for Medicare recipients is still a victory that Democrats have long pushed for, allowing private insurers to continue to decide what they charge is a blow to those in the diabetic community who are facing over-the-bard prices. Advocates for restrictions.

President Joe Biden called for a $35 cap in his State of the Union address in March, and senators have called for a cap on insulin costs twice this session. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., sponsored a bill in February, and Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, DNH, led a bipartisan effort in June targeting both Medicare and private insurers. None of those bills reached the floor.

An out-of-pocket cap applies to Medicare

One in three Medicare recipients has diabetes, too More than 3.3 million who depend on insulin. Savings from this $35 co-pay cap can add up to hundreds of dollars per year, according to Carmen Balber, executive director of Consumer Watchdog, a nonprofit consumer advocacy organization.

“Diabetes is a common disease in the United States and insulin is a drug that consumers must take for their entire lives. Allowing the drug industry to change the price of a drug like insulin that keeps diabetics alive is unconscionable,” Balbar said.

a Yale University studies found that 14% of insulin users spend 40% or more of their income on insulin.

Insulin prices in the US have skyrocketed in recent decades while prices in other countries have remained stable. a A study conducted by the RAND Corporation 2018 found that the average cost per unit of insulin in the US was $98.70, compared to $12 in Canada and $7.52 in the United Kingdom.

“It’s pure capitalism,” Balber said.

“Because insulin is so necessary, they’re able to charge more for it. That’s an example of market dysfunction that we see in the drug industry, that companies can raise prices that outpace and get away with inflation. ,” she said.

At a press conference following the passage of the bill, Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the Inflation Reduction Act takes an important step after years of efforts to reduce the cost of prescription drugs, including insulin.

“We’ve been trying to do this since I came to the Senate in 1999, and we’re finally on the path,” Schumer said.

He called the Medicare insulin cap “a big, big win for millions of seniors” who rely on Medicare.

Insulin users on private insurance are left without a cap

About one-third of those insured by small employers and one-fifth of those insured by large employers pay more than $35 a month for insulin, Analysis of the Kaiser Family Foundation.

“A lot of middle- and low-income people are covered by private insurance, and they’re not going to benefit from it,” said Richard Frank, a senior fellow in economic studies at the Brookings Institution.

“Maybe when the insulin issue isn’t part of a bigger thing that’s as partisan as the Inflation Reduction Act, clear thinking can prevail, and a free-standing bill that fixes the rest of the insulin problem can potentially pass,” he said.

In a tweet on Sunday, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., who voted with Republicans against the cap — said the amendment “amounts to a Democrat ‘gotcha’ vote.”

“Actually, the Dems wanted to break Senate rules to pass the insulin pricing cap instead of going through regular order. They put this in a bill that didn’t allow it, to show for it all,” he tweeted Sunday.