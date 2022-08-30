New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

It may still be summer on the calendar, but in coffee shops, bakeries and retail spaces across the country, fall is already in full swing thanks to the presence of pumpkin spice in many products.

At least $500 million is spent on pumpkin spice-flavored items in the United States each year, according to advertising publication Ad Age.

So why do we love this particular flavor so much?

We love to recall fall and the warm feelings of family, home and nostalgia — and our brains associate those warm feelings with this particular flavor, psychologists and researchers say.

Matt Johnson, a Boston-based psychologist who specializes in applying psychology to marketing, shares insights into the neuroscience and marketing of those of us who love this unique flavor.

“The flavor is very closely tied to the arrival and the nostalgic, wholesome vibes of both families and changing leaves,” he told Fox News Digital by phone.

Johnson is the author of two books, “Blind Side: The (Mostly) Hidden Ways Marketing Rewires Our Brains,” and “Branding That Means Business.” He is also a professor of psychology at Hult International Business School in Boston and a lecturer at Harvard University.

It is stated that Starbucks started the pumpkin spice craze With the introduction of its Pumpkin Spice Latte in 2003, Johnson’s called the drink an “instant success” and “the most successful seasonal drink of all time.”

Starbucks has positioned its Pumpkin Spice Latte (also known as PSL) as a seasonal drink — “one of the keys to its success,” Johnson said.

Johnson says that when we take a closer look at our love for this particular taste we have a window into the “neuroscience of taste.”

“We are highly, highly visual creatures, but our sense of taste is one of our weakest senses,” he said.

Our sense of passion is actually “extremely impressive,” Johnson continued.

“We don’t taste objectively – we’re almost ‘delusional’ with our taste buds,” he explains.

The associations between fall and pumpkin spice are built in the medial temporal lobe, which we can think of as the brain’s “associative network.”

There have been many experiments testing the accuracy of human taste, Johnson said. “For example, we can’t really say that about wine [distinctions] We think we can do almost as well,” he shared.

Associations between fall and pumpkin spice are built in the medial temporal lobe, which we can think of as the brain’s “associative network,” Johnson explained. The medial temporal lobe organizes the concepts we’ve learned and how they’re connected, he says.

So, when a thought — pumpkin spice or fall — is activated, “it automatically triggers another one, because they’re close together in the medial temporal lobe.”

Product marketers have “successfully associated pumpkin spice so that we can’t really have one without the other – the association influences perception.”

Interestingly, pumpkin spice does not contain actual pumpkin.

“For me, the emergence of pumpkin spice every year is the first sign that family fun times are just around the corner.”

“Pumpkin spice doesn’t have pumpkin content by itself,” Ethan Frisch, a spice expert and owner of sustainable spice business Burlap and Barrel, told Verify.com, a website that helps people distinguish between real and false information.

Instead, Frisch notes that it’s a blend of four to five spices: cinnamon, ginger, cloves, nutmeg, and allspice.

Even as cars line up at drive-thru windows across the country for warm pumpkin spice drinks and treats, one Everyday American who doesn’t mind pumpkin spice told Fox News Digital that he still likes to see signs for products that contain it.

“Even though I don’t buy any pumpkin spice products, I love seeing the signs advertising it,” says Carol Purcell of Columbia, Maryland.

“Reminds me that my favorite holiday, Halloween, will be here soon, and then, Christmas.”

