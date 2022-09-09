type here...
Pumpkin regatta in Nova Scotia canceled indefinitely due to lack of water in Peasicweed Lake
CANADA

Pumpkin regatta in Nova Scotia canceled indefinitely due to lack of water in Peasicweed Lake

By printveela editor

Participants in the 20th annual Windsor-West Hants Pumpkin Festival row giant pumpkins at Peasicweed Lake in Windsor, North Carolina in October 2018. (Darren Calabrese/Canadian Press)

The annual Pumpkin Race in Windsor, North Carolina, which turns giant pumpkins into personal vegetable crafts for racing on an artificial lake, has been canceled indefinitely.

Organizers of the Windsor West Hants Pumpkin Festival made an announcement on Wednesday, citing water shortages in the lake as the reason for the cancellation.

“Piskid Lake is now dry and we haven’t had a full regatta since 2018, so after consulting with our committee, we decided the timing was right,” Vanessa Roberts, longtime regatta logistics coordinator, said the main street from CBC Halifax.

“I saw the writing on the wall and you know, you don’t have water, you don’t have a regatta,” said Danny Dill, owner of the Dill family farm and main supplier of giant pumpkins. The main street.

“You need three ingredients. You need water, a giant pumpkin, and some lunatic to row with.”

The Windsor Pumping Race cannot continue as Peasicweed Lake between Windsor and Falmouth, North Carolina has dried up. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

The artificial lake Pisikvid, dammed and previously filled with fresh water from the River Avon, was destroyed. empty for over a year. A ministerial order required that the tidal gates on Windsor Dam be operated in such a way as to facilitate the passage of fish to and from the Avon for short periods during tidal currents. It’s drastic lowered the water level.

Roberts, who works in the regional municipality of West Hants, said that other local lakes were considered for the regatta, but “none of them met our needs in terms of logistics.”

She said the regatta would need to be held on a lake capable of holding between 10,000 and 15,000 spectators, which had attracted the regatta in previous years.

The first pumpkin regatta was held in 1999 after Dill had the idea to drop his giant pumpkins into the water, knowing they would float. Since then, the regatta has been held almost every year.

“It’s a big job. This is a huge loss for our community, because in 1999 I had no idea how much interest it would generate, and every year it just grew and grew,” said Dill.

“Part of me is a little sad, but it’s a relief because of course there’s a lot of work too.”

The last pumpkin regatta was held in 2019, a smaller event that almost didn’t take place after a bad growing season.

The 2020 and 2021 regattas have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and provincial fees restrictions.

Not the last pumpkin regatta in Nova Scotia

Although the pumpkin regatta will not take place in Windsor, Dill said another community is looking to host their own this year.

“They contacted me back in the spring. They knew about our situation. We didn’t have water, and it doesn’t look like we’ll ever get water,” Dill said.

“Who knows when we’ll be here again with highway construction, so I wished him well and said I’d do my best to help you.”

Danny Dill, owner of the Dill family farm, says he will supply pumpkins to South Shore residents who want to host their own regatta. (Carolyn Ray/CBC)

He could not confirm which community would host the regatta, but said it was somewhere on the South Shore and he would provide giant pumpkins as usual.

“They have a good harbor and this year they are going to start with five pumpkins, literally get their feet wet, so to speak,” he said.

“…I wish them all the best and they are happy and that should be a big plus for their community.”

As for Windsor, Roberts said there are other events expected this fall that will draw a crowd to the city.

Dr Keir Stewart, a heart surgeon from Halifax, demonstrates his technique while racing his giant pumpkin at the 19th annual Windsor-West Hants Pumpkin Festival at Peacequid Lake in Windsor in 2017. (Andrew Vaughn/Canadian Press)

The annual Garlic Festival is moved to downtown Windsor on September 17th, while the annual Howard Dill Pumpkin Festival and the Dill Family Farm Weigh-in still takes place on October 1st.

“There are farmers markets and everything that people can visit. [to] and explore our region, so yes, losing our regatta is sad, but it also creates opportunities,” she said.

