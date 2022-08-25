New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A Publix grocery store semitrailer truck overturned on Atlanta’s Interstate 285 Wednesday morning, scattering tons of groceries across the highway and blocking traffic.

Dunwoody Police Department Photos are shared The vandalism happened around 4:30 am on Wednesday morning. In the photos, the truck sped across the interstate with groceries on its side.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Officials say the crash happened westbound on the interstate at Chamblee Dunwoody Road, with only one lane open causing long delays.

There were no reports of injuries, but it took hours for crews to clean up the mess.