Psychological assessment of NS shooter's RCMP questioned
CANADA

Psychological assessment of NS shooter’s RCMP questioned

-

The burnt remains of Gabriel Wortman’s cottage, pictured with an unmarked Ford Taurus Police Interceptor sedan parked outside. Wortman disguised himself as a mountain and drove nearly 200 kilometers in and around Portapic, Nova Scotia for 13 hours on the night of April 18, 2020 and the next morning, killing 22 people. (Steve Lawrence/CBC)

Authors of a psychological assessment commissioned by the RCMP have not confirmed their findings about the shooter involved in the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting, according to two researchers who spoke before the inquiry into the tragedy on Friday.

In the months following Gabriel Wortman’s rampage in April 2020, the RCMP team, including staff profilers and the RCMP forensic psychologist, attempted to understand his state of mind at the time of the shooting and identify any behavioral patterns.

In June 2020 RCMP Supt. Darren Campbell revealed some of the initial results of the “psychological autopsy” calling the shooter an injustice collector—someone who clung to alleged insults until he “boiled in rage”.

The report also states that the victims were either victims of perceived injustice in the past or were accidental targets.

The Commission on Mass Accidents invited psychologists Christy Martyr, associate professor at the University of South Wales in Australia, and Tess Neal, associate professor at Arizona State University, to review the report.

They are concluded that the authors of the RCMP report “provided no evidence at all that the method or process used in the report has been measured.”

Martyr and Neal go on to write that the authors did not cite any published studies to support their report.

They also found that the RCMP had a “personal interest” in the specific outcome of the psychological evaluation because the critical incident was responsive to violence and was in a potential conflict of interest.

For example, they indicate that the authors of the report work for the RCMP and knew the details of the outcome prior to the assessment.

“No attempt appears to have been made to mitigate the potential consequences of hindsight bias, such as blinding some of the details of the results, or performing the evaluation by someone who did not know the details of the results,” they wrote.

Martyr and Neil also found “frequent examples of opinions and beliefs being presented as if they were facts.”

Their report notes that the purpose of the psychological autopsy is not explicitly stated, and the relevance of some of the findings is not clear.

Although the RCMP report is titled “Psychological Autopsy,” it also mentions the shooter’s behavior, write Martyr and Neil.

“Because of this, it is not clear how the analysis and findings served the purposes of the assessment.”

Martyre and Neil will answer the commission’s questions later on Friday.

