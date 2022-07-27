Provinces call for stronger immigration controls to combat labor shortages

Citing a nationwide labor shortage, several provincial immigration ministers have said they want more control over the immigration process and have sent a letter to their federal counterpart calling for change.

Ministers from Ontario, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba are calling on Sean Fraser, Canada’s Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, to allow their provinces to select more immigrants “with the skills they need most” in a letter sent Tuesday evening.

“We need the ability to respond to the rapidly changing needs of specific areas and communities with a flexible system that we can adapt to changing economic and humanitarian needs,” the letter says.

Ahead of a meeting with Fraser and their fellow immigration ministers in St. John, New Brunswick, they say Canada needs to do more to attract and retain workers, especially in skilled trades. They say provinces should be allowed to hire workers and offer them good local jobs.

The letter says the provinces have the best knowledge of the local economy and can select newcomers to Canada who have “the best chance of success.”

“We are facing a global race for talent as people around the world look for the best place to build a life for themselves and their families.”

Of the 198,085 people who immigrated to Ontario last year, the province was allowed to select 9,000 — about 4.5% — through the Ontario Immigration Program, which “recognizes and nominates for permanent residence people who have the skills and experience needed by the Ontario economy.” “. “, the ministry said in a statement.

Monte McNaughton, Ontario’s Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills, told CBC Toronto the province wants the federal government to double its allocation of funds to select 18,000 skilled immigrants from the 211,000 coming to Ontario this year.

Most of the four provinces with the most immigrants in 2021 had a similarly low percentage of immigrants who were allowed to choose, according to data provided by the Ontario Department of Labor. Alberta was allocated 15 percent of 39,950 immigrants and British Columbia 9.3 percent of 69,270 newcomers.

The only exception was Quebec, which chose 55.8% of 50,170 immigrants.

McNaughton said other provincial ministers are “in the same boat” when it comes to labor shortages, but the biggest problem is in Ontario, where 378,000 jobs remain unfilled. He said the province is focused on two sectors: healthcare and skilled trades.

“So it makes sense for the provinces — Ontario in particular — to have a say in the skilled immigrants we need to fill those jobs,” he said.

Several paths to permanent residence

In June, Frazier announced that the federal government was working to create a faster route for temporary workers to become permanent residents.

For eight months during last year’s COVID-19 restrictions, the federal government provided 90,000 essential workers, frontline healthcare workers and international students with a fast track to permanent residence.

The federal government offers several ways to obtain residency, which are generally designed to attract and retain a skilled workforce. One example is the Atlantic Immigration Program for skilled workers and foreign Canadian school graduates who wish to live in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, PEI, or Newfoundland and Labrador.

The program was launched in 2017 and became permanent this year.

This year, Nova Scotia was able to welcome over 1,500 immigrants through the Atlantic Immigration Program and its provincial candidate program. However, it still faces a labor shortage in skilled trades.

McNaughton said Ontario processes applications under the Ontario immigration program within 90 days, while the federal government takes up to 42 months in some cases. He also said the province was the first to recognize international certificates for certain professions.

“So if you’re an engineer, architect, or qualified person, we’ve now eliminated Canadian work experience and really simplified the language testing requirements,” he said.

“So we want to make sure that the new Canadians who are here in Ontario are already working in the fields they have studied.”

McNaughton said Ontario wants to ensure that the province’s skills gap is filled by continuing to support immigrants who come through other streams, such as family reunification or as refugees.

“Immigration is not a silver bullet, but a key part of solving the labor shortage problem.”

McNaughton said the labor shortage is contributing to the high cost of living for Canadians. He pointed to a “looming crisis” with one in three people in the trade over the age of 55.

“I think this is the biggest economic problem we face as a province and as a country.”