Province Commits $73M, Feds Commit Up to $60M to Upgrade Manitoba Northern Rail Line

The provincial and federal governments announced on Wednesday that they are spending about $133 million to upgrade a rail line in northern Manitoba that has been experiencing prolonged service outages despite being the only overland connection to the south for many communities.

The province will spend up to $73.8 million over two years to help Arctic Gateway Group modernize, operate and maintain the Hudson’s Bay Railroad, Premier Heather Stefanson said at a news conference Wednesday.

The Arctic Gateway Group, a partnership of 41 Bayline indigenous people and communities, owns and operates the rail line. Previously, it belonged to an American company.

The federal government gave new owners $117 million in 2018 and another $40 million last year.

Northern Affairs Minister Dan Vandal said Ottawa would provide up to $60 million more.

The total new funding of $133.8 million will contribute to a significant upgrade of the rail line, which is a vital transportation network in northern Manitoba, Stefanson said.

“This joint investment will keep our northern rail line operational and support Manitoba’s all-weather transportation network, which is essential for supply chains, food, security and international trade,” Stefanson said.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has disrupted supply chains and Canadians are having to get creative, the prime minister said.

“The question in this new era of global trade is how Canada will help the world find an alternative to dependence on Russian exports. The strategic Northern Transport Corridor, including the Port of Churchill, will be one of those … answers to that question,” she said.

Arctic Gateway Group board member and head of Fox Lake Cree Nation Morris Birdie said members of his community are hard at work improving the line, located just a short drive north of Gillam, Maine.

“I represent the community that helped build Bayline,” he said.

Churchill Mayor Mike Spence, co-chairman of the Arctic Gateway Group, said government support is an investment for everyone in the country.

The first passenger train to Churchill in 18 months arrives in the northern city in a 2018 file photo. The Hudson’s Bay Railroad line experienced a number of disruptions due to flooding and weather. (Arctic Gate/Facebook)

“It’s really good for the north, good for the west, and good for all of us Canadians,” he said at a press conference.

The railroad is prone to disruption due in part to the remote wetlands it passes through and has ceased to operate under previous owners.

On May 23, 2017, traffic on the 400 km railway was suspended after severe flooding washed it away in 20 different places.

This severed Churchill’s only land link to the south and caused the cost of living in the north to skyrocket.

It took 18 months to repair the flood damage, “a devastation that has rendered many northern communities inaccessible and essentially cut off from basic goods and services,” said Vandal, who is MP for St. Boniface-St. Vital.

“It is very important to connect the people of Northern Manitoba. It is the only accessible, year-round and all-weather mode of transport available for passengers and cargo to reach the numerous communities of the Manitoba Bayline.”

It is also important to maintain the line and address any shortcomings in order to maintain national and global interests, Vandal said.

“Put simply, the Hudson’s Bay Railroad line is the backbone of northern Manitoba.”