A proud legal immigrant shares his message for President Biden about the attack on “MAGA” Republicans and why he believes the president’s words mean anything but “uniting” for the country.

Alma Ohene-Opare joins “Fox & Friends Weekend” to discuss her response to Biden, which he shared on viral TikTok.

“I came to this country because I believe this will make my dreams come true,” Ohane-Opare told co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy. “I believe that … with hard work, I can do anything for myself and my family, and the last 20 years I’ve been here, that’s what I’ve found.”

“I found love, I found patriotism,” he added. “I found people who were willing to do whatever I needed to do. I found people who helped me pay for college, I found people who bought me my first car. I found people who helped me get to where I am today. Helped me all the way to reach, and so when I think about making America great again, it’s about getting back to the fundamental principles that this country was founded on.

Critics slammed Biden during a speech in Pennsylvania on Thursday, when he accused the “Maga Army” of “attacking equality and democracy.”

Ohene-Opare released the now-viral TikTok and shared his response to Biden’s message.

“This November I will be able to vote for the first time,” Ohene-O’Pare said on TikTok. Not filled with hate.”

Biden also slammed Trump supporters on the 2020 presidential election.

“And here, in my opinion, is what is true,” Biden said. “Republicans do not respect the Constitution. They do not believe in the rule of law. They do not recognize the will of the people. They refuse to recognize free elections.”

Ohene-Opare argued that his remarks were not “unifying,” emphasizing that leaders should represent all Americans, not political subgroups.

“The president chose a very specific moniker, MAGA, and he chose that MAGA, millions of people, millions of patriotic Americans embrace the words,” Ohene-Opare said. “And so by labeling these people MAGA Republicans and then listing how those people are a threat to our democracy or a threat to our republic… it gave me pause.”