Protests in Sierra Leone turn deadly as cost of living rises

“Wednesday was a tipping point in what had been brewing for months,” said Mr. Njai, professor of environmental sciences at Fura Bay College of the University of Sierra Leone. “It brought together very different groups, but they were brought together by economic difficulties.”

As tensions escalated on Wednesday, protesters threw rocks at police cars, lit fires in the streets and beat police officers with sticks and stones. The security forces used live ammunition against them, and the Internet was turned off for a short time.

One policeman was killed in Freetown and three others were killed in two cities in the northeast of the country, according to a police statement. Several police stations were also burned down and more than 100 protesters were arrested.

Sierra Leone has enjoyed relative stability since emerging from a civil war between 1991 and 2002 that left at least 70,000 dead and 2.6 million displaced, according to the United Nations.

But it remains one of the poorest countries in the world, despite its vast mineral resources. Nearly 30 percent of Sierra Leone’s population suffers from chronic hunger, according to the agency. World Food Programand more than half of its population lives below the poverty line.