Protests in Sierra Leone turn deadly as cost of living rises

Demonstrations against rising prices in the West African nation of Sierra Leone turned deadly this week, authorities said Friday, as long-standing economic grievances exacerbated by the global food crisis erupted into street clashes.
Female street vendors who staged peaceful rallies last month against soaring costs of living were joined on Wednesday by hundreds of political protesters who clashed with police and demanded the president’s resignation over the government’s perceived inability to tackle rising fuel and food prices.
At least four policemen were killed and an unknown number of protesters also died in the clashes, according to the Sierra Leone Information Minister and numerous news reports, according to a police statement.
After a day of lull on Thursday, protesters demonstrated again on Friday in Freetown, the capital’s capital, where police fired live ammunition into the crowd, according to videos posted on social media. The extent of the injuries was unclear.
The protests in the West African country of eight million have shown how rising inflation, the fallout from the war in Ukraine and the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic have had a cascading effect on social stability around the world.
In Sri Lanka, months of protests fueled by economic hardship, fuel and food shortages forced President Gotabay Rajapaksa to resign last month.
Countries such as Ghana, where the country’s inflation rate hit its highest level in almost two decades last month, and Ecuador, among many others, have also been engulfed in protests.
In some of the world’s poorest countries, such as Sierra Leone, the effects of the latest food crisis have overlapped with older problems, such as the effects of the Ebola outbreaks and the coronavirus pandemic.
But beyond the economic hardship, the growing crackdown on freedom of expression and the right to protest has angered Sierra Leone, escalating tensions this week, said Alhaji W. Njai, a Sierra Leone-based social and political analyst.
“Wednesday was a tipping point in what had been brewing for months,” said Mr. Njai, professor of environmental sciences at Fura Bay College of the University of Sierra Leone. “It brought together very different groups, but they were brought together by economic difficulties.”
As tensions escalated on Wednesday, protesters threw rocks at police cars, lit fires in the streets and beat police officers with sticks and stones. The security forces used live ammunition against them, and the Internet was turned off for a short time.
One policeman was killed in Freetown and three others were killed in two cities in the northeast of the country, according to a police statement. Several police stations were also burned down and more than 100 protesters were arrested.
Sierra Leone has enjoyed relative stability since emerging from a civil war between 1991 and 2002 that left at least 70,000 dead and 2.6 million displaced, according to the United Nations.
But it remains one of the poorest countries in the world, despite its vast mineral resources. Nearly 30 percent of Sierra Leone’s population suffers from chronic hunger, according to the agency. World Food Programand more than half of its population lives below the poverty line.
Food inflation has already increased due to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, but it has reached new highs this year. The cost of fertilizers is more than doubled over the past year, according to Sierra Leone farmers consulted by the nongovernmental humanitarian agency Care.
Last month, Sierra Leone’s central bank removed three zeros from its banknotes, hoping to restore confidence in the currency and reduce the amount of paper money in circulation while keeping its value unchanged.
Sierra Leone is one of 60 countries that, according to the United Nations, are having difficulty importing food. Politico. Food accounts for about a third of Sierra Leone’s merchandise imports.
President Julius Maada Biot, who was in London and returned to Sierra Leone on Wednesday, traveled to Twitter and urged “all Sierra Leoneans to remain calm”. He was also quoted by the BBC as calling the riots “terrorism to the highest degree”.
This week, the United Nations, the European Union and the United States called for calm.
Sierra Leone Information Minister Mohamed Rahman Swarrey said the protests were staged by the opposition to destabilize the government and denied that the protests were motivated by economic grievances.
“Wednesday’s riots were a well-planned act to overthrow the legitimate government,” Mr. Rahman Swarrey said in a telephone interview, calling the demonstrations a “failed coup.”
“No one wins in a military situation,” he added.
In an interview with the BBC, Mr Biot blamed outside forces for the unrest.
“We have several Sierra Leoneans living in the diaspora who are threatening to unleash terror in Sierra Leone,” he said, clearly referring to the Netherlands-based anti-government Sierra Leonean commentator who called for protests this week.
The president “was mainly referring to Adebayor and other fringe elements who might be anti-government,” analyst Mr. Njai said of the youth-favorite commentator known only by a nickname.
“He was able to fill a huge vacuum of distrust in the government,” he added of Adebayor. “People listen to him religiously.”
Friday’s nighttime curfew was still in effect, even though calm had returned to Freetown. The military patrolled the streets.
Thousands of stalls in Freetown’s most popular street market, where many protesters worked, were destroyed overnight.
It is not yet clear who is behind the destruction, but Freetown Mayor Yvonne Aki Sawyerre, an opponent of the current government, said in a statement that the city council was not responsible.
Lamrana Bach provided reporting from Freetown, Sierra Leone.