Protesters gathered outside the US Open to call for an end to vaccine travel mandates

Several protesters gathered outside the US Open stadium at Flushing Meadows in Queens, New York on Monday against vaccine travel restrictions that have prevented 21-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic from participating in the tournament.

A group of protesters gathered outside the US Open entry gates at Flushing Meadows in Queens, New York on Monday to call for an end to vaccine mandates for travelers. 21-time Grand Slam champion Novak DjokovicThe man, who has not been vaccinated against Covid-19, announced last week that he would not be able to participate in the tournament.

Performers Best wishes to those who went to the US Open “End the travel command now!” With signs that read “Novak’s Body, Novak’s Choice!”

Tennis fans move in and out of Arthur Ashe Stadium during the fourth round of the US Open tennis tournament on September 3, 2017 in New York.

Family members were among the Essential and Children’s Health Defense and Teachers for Choice demonstrators.

John Menro on Novak Djokovic likely to lose US Open through Covid-19 rules: ‘I think it’s BS’

Djokovic announced on social media that he will not be traveling to New York as a result of travel restrictions that prevent non-US citizens from entering the country without receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Sadly, I can’t go to NY for the US Open this time,” the Serbian tennis pro wrote on Twitter. “Thank you #NoleFam for your messages of love and support.”

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic returns the ball during an exhibition match in Visoko, Bosnia and Herzegovina on July 13, 2022.

“Good morning to my fellow players! I’m in good shape and positive spirit and waiting for the chance to compete again. See you soon tennis world!”

The United States Tennis Association (USTA) issued a statement last month, but tHe does not have a vaccination mandate for the tournamentIt adheres to federal policy.

Rafael Nadal called Djokovic’s absence from the US Open “very sad” at a press conference on Friday.

“From my personal point of view, it’s very sad news. It’s always a shame when the best players in the world can’t play the tournament due to injuries or various reasons,” he said.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia shakes hands with Rafael Nadal of Spain after their semifinal match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris on June 11, 2021.

“In this case, not having one of the best players in history in a Grand Slam draw is always a significant miss. Like I said, it’s tough for the fans, tough for the tournament.”

He continued. “In my opinion, it is also very difficult for the players, because we want to have the best possible field. But, on the other hand, I repeat what I have said many times – in some ways the sport is bigger than any player.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

