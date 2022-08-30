Protesters gathered outside the US Open to call for an end to vaccine travel mandates

New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A group of protesters gathered outside the US Open entry gates at Flushing Meadows in Queens, New York on Monday to call for an end to vaccine mandates for travelers. 21-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic The man, who has not been vaccinated against Covid-19, announced last week that he would not be able to participate in the tournament.

Performers Best wishes to those who went to the US Open “End the travel command now!” With signs that read “Novak’s Body, Novak’s Choice!”

Family members were among the Essential and Children’s Health Defense and Teachers for Choice demonstrators.

John Menro on Novak Djokovic likely to lose US Open through Covid-19 rules: ‘I think it’s BS’

Djokovic announced on social media that he will not be traveling to New York as a result of travel restrictions that prevent non-US citizens from entering the country without receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Sadly, I can’t go to NY for the US Open this time,” the Serbian tennis pro wrote on Twitter. “Thank you #NoleFam for your messages of love and support.”

“Good morning to my fellow players! I’m in good shape and positive spirit and waiting for the chance to compete again. See you soon tennis world!”

The United States Tennis Association (USTA) issued a statement last month, but t He does not have a vaccination mandate for the tournament It adheres to federal policy.

Rafael Nadal called Djokovic’s absence from the US Open “very sad” at a press conference on Friday.

“From my personal point of view, it’s very sad news. It’s always a shame when the best players in the world can’t play the tournament due to injuries or various reasons,” he said.

“In this case, not having one of the best players in history in a Grand Slam draw is always a significant miss. Like I said, it’s tough for the fans, tough for the tournament.”

He continued. “In my opinion, it is also very difficult for the players, because we want to have the best possible field. But, on the other hand, I repeat what I have said many times – in some ways the sport is bigger than any player.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.