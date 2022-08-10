New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Los Angeles City Council meeting on Tuesday in which members voted to expand a bill barring homeless people from setting up encampments near schools was disrupted by a group of protesters who broke through security barricades and threatened legislators.

A recess was called before the council voted 11-3 to extend an existing ban on homeless encampments within 500 feet of schools and daycare centers in Los Angeles, as protesters claimed the initiative would further isolate the homeless community and negatively impact the homeless community. Council meeting. Two people have been arrested, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Los Angeles City Councilman Paul Krekorian, who represents the 2nd District, described the protest as an “assault” that included verbal threats against lawmakers.

“In yet another attack on constitutional democracy, for the second time in a week, a small mob of extremists shut down a public meeting of the City Council again today,” Krekorian said. “In the process, they breached the security barrier, physically threatened the council and assaulted police officers. One of them was arrested two feet from my desk.”

During the incident, a sergeant and two Security Service Department officers, responsible for the security and safety of city buildings, were injured.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the arrest and said one of the suspects taken into custody was a woman who had made allegations against city council members.

“Officers were subjected to a minor use of force while attempting to make the arrest,” the LAPD said.

Eventually the police officers chased away the protesters and order returned to the chamber.

“At 11:07 a.m. an unlawful assembly was declared and the crowd was given 30 minutes to disperse. The crowd dispersed as ordered while the media remained. At approximately 11:40 a.m., the council reconvened, voted and approved 41.18 LAMC.”

Tuesday’s vote expanded on a provision that cleared the chamber last week, also by an 11 to 3 vote, that initially specifically banned homeless encampments at schools and daycares identified by the council. Protesters similarly disrupted a city council meeting on August 2 last week.

Krekorian added, “There can be no excuse or rationalization for this kind of chaotic anarchy.” “The people of our nation cannot tolerate violent extremists breaking into public buildings and threatening government officials with the intent of shutting down the government, regardless of their views.”

“Every Angeleno should be outraged by what happened in their city hall today. Anyone who wants to be a leader in this city should actively condemn this kind of nonsense in clear and unequivocal terms,” ​​the council member added.

Supporters of the blanket ban said it was designed to ensure the safety of children, many of whom walk near homeless encampments on their way to school. Some camps include people who use drugs or suffer from mental health conditions.

“This is something to protect the children of our city,” Councilman Paul Koretz, who represents the Fifth District, said before the measure was passed.

Opponents of the bill, however, say it “displaces” the homeless and criminalizes their status.

“Enforcing anti-camping ordinances, then, only displaces people and makes it harder for trained outreach workers to re-establish trust. Residents of Clear Camps, if not connected to stable permanent housing through a trauma-informed case management process, often return to unsheltered locations. Homelessness, ” the nonprofit People Assisting the Homeless, or PATH, said in a statement.

Protesters in the chamber could be heard chanting “repeal 41.18,” the law that dictates where homeless camps can be located.

The city of Los Angeles includes about 750 public schools and nearly 1,000 daycare facilities, all of which would be affected by the ban.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti must sign the ban before it can take effect.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.