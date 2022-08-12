New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Boston protesters gathered at Faneuil Hall on Wednesday to pressure officials to rename the city’s beloved landmark, calling it a symbol of “white supremacy.”

Faneuil Hall is named after 18th-century Peter Faneuil, who offered Boston a market building in 1740. Completed in 1742 and rebuilt in 1762, the building was a center of revolutionary activity in colonial Massachusetts. Samuel Adams and James Otis were known to give speeches there to express their grievances against Britain.

But activists counter that Faneuil was heavily involved in the Atlantic slave trade as a merchant. Historical documents show that Faneuil owned five slaves when he died and once requested the purchase of a slave boy between the ages of 12 and 15.

“A publicly owned building should not have the name of a white supremacist attached to it,” said protester Kevin Peterson. “That’s what he was. A white supremacist. A human trafficker.”

Many protesters chanted “Change the name, change the name” to the tune of Destiny’s Child’s song “Say My Name” and stood silently during the meeting before marching to City Hall and Faneuil Hall.

Whether the city plans to rename the building remains to be seen. City Council member Tania Fernandez Anderson introduced a resolution to remove “prominent anti-black symbols in Boston,” which passed unanimously in June. Fernandes Anderson refers to the name of Faneuil Hall as one of those symbols.

“In 2022, there is no reason to name a popular tourist destination and business center in the city of Boston after a man who became rich by buying and selling enslaved Africans and, at the time of his death, owned five animals,” the city council member said.

Former Mayor Marty Walsh flatly denied any plans to rename the building in 2018. Mayor Michelle Wu’s office did not reveal plans to change the name, but echoed protesters’ concerns in a statement.

“As we work to create an equal Boston for everyone, the city is committed to advancing racial justice and learning from our past and rightful wrongs,” the statement said.