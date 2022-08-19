New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Florida prosecutors objected Friday to keeping evidence in the murder trial of Fans model only And accused boyfriend killer Courtney Clenny — her defense attorney asked the judge to limit what can be released to the public.

Clenny, 26, stabbed Christian Obumseli, 27, with a kitchen knife during an argument at their luxury high-rise apartment in April.

“It’s the defense that is obviously keeping this case in the media,” said Assistant State’s Attorney Frank Prieto, Cleney’s lawyer. “Mr Obumseli had been dead for five days and the defense was making statements to both print and television and local news media.”

The inmate turned social media star was not present for the brief Zoom hearing. She remains locked up at the Hawaii Community Correctional Center on the Big Island, where she was arrested last week. second degree murder .

In a motion filed Thursday, Prieto blasted Miami State Attorney Kathy Fernandez Rundle for sharing surveillance video at a press conference of Obumseli being beaten in an elevator a month before the alleged murder.

Prieto called the release of the incriminating footage “an attempt by the government to prejudice and taint potential jurors against the defendant” and deprive her of her right to a fair trial.

Prieto has repeatedly said Clenny acted in self-defense after she said Obumseli strangled her.

The motion asked the judge to bar prosecutors from publicly releasing any evidence without court permission.

Prieto also filed an emergency motion to preserve Obumseli’s body for an autopsy — but the family’s attorney, Larry Handfield, said he had been cremated weeks ago in Dallas, Texas.

“It will be scandalous and against [the family’s] religion to exhume the body at any time,” Handfield told the court, adding that such an “extraordinary measure” would cause further suffering to his loved ones. The victim’s brother, Jeff Obumseli, and cousin Karen Egbuna heard the proceedings. .

The judge said she would rule on the motions after a hearing.

Clenny, who goes by Courtney Taylor on social media, was initially cleared after the Miami Police Department said she acted in self-defense.

But Obumseli’s angry family hired Handfield, who pressured officers to continue the investigation, which ultimately led to Clenny’s arrest.

Prosecutors say Clenny, while on the phone with her mother, plunged a kitchen knife 3 1/2 inches into Obumseli’s chest and severed his subclavian artery.

It’s not clear what sparked the row – but the couple fought frequently during their tumultuous two-year romance.

Clenny was arrested Las Vegas for battery After allegedly throwing glass at Obumseli’s head in July 2020, which narrowly missed him, according to police records.

After the murder, a video of a blood-soaked Claney on the balcony of the couple’s three-bedroom pad, handcuffed in a black bra, went viral.

A few days later, the social media star who has 2 million Followers on Instagram, She was spotted drinking with her father in a hotel bar, sparking public outrage.

Days after the murder, Jeff Obumseli slammed the authorities on Instagram, saying that Clenny was “treated differently because of her privilege as a rich white woman.”