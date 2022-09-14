Prosecutors drop Adnan Syed’s murder conviction in ‘Serial’ podcast case

Enlarge this image switch title Barbara Haddock Taylor/The Baltimore Sun via AP File

ANNAPOLIS, Maryland. Baltimore prosecutors on Wednesday asked a judge to overturn Adnan Syed’s conviction for the 1999 murder of Hae Min Lee, a case that was featured on the popular podcast Serial.

The Baltimore State’s Attorney filed a motion in district court, saying a lengthy investigation conducted with the defense uncovered new evidence that could overturn the conviction of Syed, Lee’s ex-boyfriend.

“The motion filed today supports a new trial of Syed based on a nearly year-long investigation that uncovered undisclosed and newly obtained information about two alternate suspects, as well as inaccurate data from cell towers,” State Attorney Marilyn Mosby’s office said in a statement. news release.

Syed, 42, has maintained his innocence for decades and gained the attention of millions in 2014 when the debut season of the Serial podcast focused on the case and cast doubt on some of the evidence, including cell tower data.

Prosecutors recommend release of Syed

Prosecutors on Wednesday said they were not claiming Syed was innocent, but they lacked confidence “of the purity of the guilty verdict” and recommended that he be released on bail or bail.

“We believe that it would be unfair to keep Mr. Syed in custody while we continue to investigate the case with all that we know now, when we do not have confidence in the results of the first trial,” Mosby added.

The state’s attorney’s office said that if the court granted his petition, it would effectively place Syed under a new trial status and his convictions would be dropped, but the case would remain active.

“Whether the state ultimately proceeds to prosecute this case or dismisses the charges will depend on the outcome of the ongoing investigation,” the state’s attorney’s office said.

Prosecutors say two more suspects may be involved in the case.

Prosecutors said a reinvestigation of the case had uncovered evidence of the possible involvement of two alternative suspects, in addition to Syed. Prosecutors said the two suspects could be implicated separately or together. One suspect threatened Lee, saying “he will make her

Now, prosecutors say, a nearly year-long investigation has identified two alternate suspects who were known to authorities 23 years ago but were not disclosed by Syed’s defense. According to the motion, neither prosecutors nor defense lawyers are releasing the identities of the suspects as the investigation continues.

According to the documents, one of the suspects threatened Li, saying that “he will make her (Miss Li) disappear. He will kill her.”

“Given the stunning lack of credible evidence implicating Mr. Syed, coupled with the growing body of evidence pointing to other suspects, this unfair verdict cannot stand,” said Assistant Public Defender Erica Suter, Mr. Syed’s attorney and director of the clinic. “The Innocence Project”. “Mr Syed is grateful that this information has finally come to light and is looking forward to his day in court.”

The suspects were known at the time of the initial investigation and were not properly excluded or disclosed to the defense, prosecutors said.

The investigation also uncovered a separate document from the original court case in which another person passed on information that could be seen as a motive for the same suspect to harm the victim, prosecutors said. Information about the threat of harm and the motives for causing harm could become the basis for the defense and was not brought to court or to the convicted defense lawyer, the prosecutor’s office said.

Prosecutors also said new information showed one of the suspects was convicted of assaulting a woman in her car and one of the suspects was convicted of participating in serial rape and sexual harassment.

The state’s attorney’s office declined to release information about the suspects in connection with the ongoing investigation.

Prosecutors note the unreliability of the data of mobile phones used in the case

Prosecutors also noted inaccurate mobile phone data used during Syed’s trial to confirm his whereabouts on the day of the crime. The records notice specifically stated that billing locations for incoming calls “would not be considered reliable location information.”

“The evidence has proven that the state should not have relied on the evidence of the incoming call,” the state’s attorney’s office said.

Syed served over 20 years in prison for strangling Lee, who was 18 at the time. A few weeks later, her body was found buried in a Baltimore park.

More than a decade later, the popular podcast “The Series” uncovered little-known evidence and attracted millions of listeners, breaking podcast streaming and download records.

In 2016, a lower court ordered a retrial of Syed’s case on the grounds that his lawyer Cristina Gutiérrez, who died in 2004, failed to contact an alibi witness and provided ineffective advice.

But after a series of appeals, Maryland’s highest court in 2019 dismissed the new trial in a 4-3 opinion. The Court of Appeal agreed with the lower court that Syed’s lawyer failed to investigate the witness with an alibi, but disagreed that this shortcoming prejudiced the case. The court stated that Syed dropped his claim of ineffectiveness of the lawyer.

The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear Syed’s case in 2019.