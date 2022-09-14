Prosecutors Ask Judge to Drop Conviction against Serial Podcast Subject Adnan Syed

On Wednesday, Baltimore prosecutors asked a judge to overturn Adnan Syed’s conviction for the 1999 murder of Hae Min Lee, a case that was featured on a popular podcast. Serial.

The Baltimore State’s Attorney filed a motion in district court, saying a lengthy investigation conducted with the defense uncovered new evidence that could overturn the conviction of Syed, Lee’s ex-boyfriend.

“The motion filed today supports a new trial of Syed based on a nearly year-long investigation that uncovered undisclosed and newly obtained information about two alternate suspects, as well as inaccurate data from cell towers,” State Attorney Marilyn Mosby’s office said in a statement. news release.

Syed, 42, has maintained his innocence for decades and caught the attention of millions of people in 2014 when the series debuted. Serial the podcast focused on the case and cast doubt on some of the evidence, including cell tower data.

Prosecutors on Wednesday said they were not claiming Syed was innocent, but they lacked confidence “of the purity of the guilty verdict” and recommended that he be released on bail or bail.

“We believe that it would be unfair to keep Mr. Syed in custody while we continue to investigate the case with all that we know now, when we do not have confidence in the results of the first trial,” Mosby added.

The state’s attorney’s office said that if the court granted his petition, it would effectively place Syed under a new trial status and his convictions would be dropped, but the case would remain active.

“Whether the state ultimately proceeds to prosecute this case or dismisses the charges will depend on the outcome of the ongoing investigation,” the state’s attorney’s office said.

2 other suspects

Prosecutors said a reinvestigation of the case had uncovered evidence of the possible involvement of two suspects, in addition to Syed. Both may be involved separately or together, the state’s attorney’s office said.

Prosecutors say both suspects were known to authorities 23 years ago but were neither ruled out nor disclosed to Syed’s defense. According to the motion, neither prosecutors nor defense lawyers are releasing the identities of the suspects as the investigation continues.

One of them threatened Lee, saying that “he will make her [Ms. Lee] disappear. He will kill her,” the statement said.

“Given the stunning lack of credible evidence implicating Mr. Syed, combined with the growing body of evidence pointing to other suspects, this unfair verdict cannot stand,” said Assistant Public Defender Erica Suter, Syed’s lawyer.

Syed is “grateful that this information has finally come to light and is looking forward to his day in court,” he said.

In this December 10, 2014 file photo, Syed’s image of the prison stands next to family photos at his mother Shamim Syed’s home in Baltimore. (Patrick Semansky/Associated Press)

Prosecutors also said new information showed that one of the suspects was convicted of assaulting a woman in her car, and one of them was convicted of participating in serial rape and sexual harassment.

Prosecutors also noted inaccurate mobile phone data used during Syed’s trial to confirm his whereabouts on the day of the crime. The records notice specifically stated that billing locations for incoming calls “would not be considered reliable location information.”

“The evidence has proven that the state should not have relied on the evidence of the incoming call,” the state’s attorney’s office said.

Syed served over 20 years in prison for strangling Lee, who was 18 at the time. A few weeks later, her body was found buried in a Baltimore park.

More than a decade later popular Serial the podcast exposed little-known evidence and attracted millions of listeners by crushing podcast streaming and recording downloads.

In 2016, a lower court ordered a retrial of Syed’s case on the grounds that his lawyer Cristina Gutiérrez, who died in 2004, failed to contact an alibi witness and provided ineffective advice.

But after a series of appeals, Maryland’s highest court in 2019 dismissed the new trial in a 4-3 opinion. The Court of Appeal agreed with the lower court that Syed’s lawyer failed to investigate the witness with an alibi, but disagreed that this shortcoming prejudiced the case. The court stated that Syed dropped his claim of ineffectiveness of the lawyer.

The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear Syed’s case in 2019.