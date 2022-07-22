Proposed amendments to the Electoral Count Act receive widespread support

Toggle caption By Erin Schaaf/Pool/AFP Getty Images

A newly unveiled proposal aimed at reforming the Electoral Count Act, the widely criticized 135-year-old law that governs the process of counting and tallying Electoral College votes, has received widespread support among election experts.

The Electoral Count Act of 1887 has long been criticized by legal experts, who argue that the law is imprecise, vague and archaic.

“Imagine there was a law on the books that required you to travel by horse and buggy. The Electoral Count Act is literally the same,” said Rebecca Green, co-director of the Election Law Program at the College of William & Mary. Here and now.

The proposed changes, mapped out on Wednesday A tradition aimed at ensuring a peaceful transition of power, by a bipartisan group of senators, was threatened in 2021, when then-President Donald Trump Led a pressure campaign on state and congressional lawmakers and his own vice president to overturn the election results.

The reforms would make it clear that the vice president has a “solely ministerial” role in counting Electoral College votes as president of the Senate, and would make it harder for lawmakers to challenge state electoral votes.

Waiting to fix loopholes in the existing law could lead to additional confusion and chaos in the next election, MPs have warned, as many fear a 2021 repeat.

“If you can’t sleep well at night about the 2024 election, I think you’ll sleep a lot better if this bill passes,” said Ned Foley, director of the election law program at The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law. Here and now.

So far, the proposed changes have gained widespread traction Support – though some above the left Say they don’t go far.

Yuval Levin, a senior fellow at the conservative-leaning American Enterprise Institute, praised the proposal as “constructive, balanced and very promising.”

“This is a very good set of reforms,” ​​Levin wrote in a letter op-ed in National Review. “Most of them are directed to avoid a repeat of the problems we saw in 2020 — a situation in which all states did their job but members of Congress, at the behest of a defeated incumbent president, were motivated to sow doubts. The results capitalized on the vagueness and laxity of the ECA.”

So does Andy Craig of the liberal-leaning Cato Institute wrote The current law is an “inviting time bomb and a constitutional crisis,” and called the proposed reforms “a big step toward solving that problem.”

“Amid concerns that the bill would be too narrow and make only cosmetic changes at the behest of Republicans, the announcement is a happy medium for previous Democratic plans that went too far and were more complex,” Craig wrote.

This proposal is also getting support from other corners.

Business for America is a non-partisan organization mobilizing the business community Sign-on letter To support the passage of the Electoral Count Reform Act.

“The future of our republic depends on effective election administration, public confidence in the results, and the peaceful transfer of power — and so do our markets and businesses,” Sarah Bonk, founder and CEO of Business for America, said in a statement. . “Our country cannot afford a constitutional crisis.”

Ohio State’s Foley noted that the timing of passing the amended law is critical.

“It’s in every party’s interest to lock the process behind a veil of ignorance now, because the more people are focusing on maybe one party is trying to mislead, you know, after the 2024 election, any party can misbehave under the current system,” he said. said “And therefore it is better that both parties now agree to remove all possibility of misunderstanding.”