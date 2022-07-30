Prominent Journalist Arrested As Repression Intensifies In Guatemala

Earlier this month, Mr Currucis was listed by the State Department Central Americans accused of “knowingly engaging in activities that threaten democratic processes or institutions, engaging in significant corruption or obstructing investigations” by banning them from entering the US

In a video statement, Mr. Carruchiche repeatedly insisted that Mr. Zamora’s arrest “had nothing to do with his work as a journalist” but instead was related to “his position as a businessman.”

Under the leadership of Mr. Zamora, newspaper reported several allegations of corruption in Giammattei’s administration, including the prosecutor’s office, and his sudden arrest was widely criticized by human rights groups.

“This case could be a watershed moment for guaranteeing free speech in Guatemala,” Juan Pappie, Senior Americas Fellow at Human Rights Watch, said in an email. “If this continues, soon there will be no one left who can effectively expose and stop corruption and abuse of power in the country.”

In addition to the arrest of Mr. Zamora, the Guatemalan authorities also ElPeriodico on Friday evening, causing about 30 employees to leave the building, while several others were held in offices overnight with their phones taken away, the newspaper reported.

Association of Guatemalan Journalists said in a statement that the raid was carried out “to censor the Saturday print edition newspaper“.