Prominent Cardinal of Quebec featured in sexual harassment lawsuit against Diocese of Quebec

The name of a prominent Vatican cardinal, considered a potential successor to Pope Francis, appears on a list released as part of a new class-action lawsuit against the Diocese of Quebec, Radio-Canada’s investigative program. Investigation Found.

Cardinal Marc Ouellet, who was Archbishop of Quebec at the time of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, is among some 88 clergy accused of sexual harassment. Ouellet’s name appears for the first time in a court case.

The civil lawsuit represents more than 100 victims who were allegedly sexually abused, most of them minors, by priests and other employees working in the diocese since 1940.

Most of the attacks allegedly took place in the 50s and 60s, according to the class action lawsuit documents.

Ouellet is by far the most prominent person among those included in the class action and the one who holds the highest position in the Catholic Church. No criminal charges have been brought against the cardinal.

His alleged victim, identified as “F” in the documents, was an internship as a pastoral agent from 2008 to 2010, when she says the attacks took place. She says that they happened during mass events.

“He grabbed me and then… his hands were on my back, they went down pretty low,” said the complainant, who shared her version of what happened with Radio-Canada. Investigation team last spring.

“Quite intrusive for, say, my boss, the Archbishop of Quebec.”

During this meeting, the cardinal allegedly told her that they were seeing each other for the second time this week, and that he could kiss her one more time, as there was nothing wrong with pampering yourself a little.

“I was very uncomfortable, especially the word ‘treat’ myself. It was like I was his treat,” she said.

Allegations shared by the woman Investigation the same as in court documents.

On various occasions, Ouellet allegedly held the woman close to his body, massaged her shoulders, or vigorously caressed her back “up to where the buttocks begin”, each time making her feel very uncomfortable.

“I felt like I was being followed. It became more and more aggressive, more and more intense to the point that I stopped going to events. I tried to avoid his presence as much as possible,” she said.

Cardinal Marc Ouellet is pictured in 2010 while still archbishop of the Archbishop of Quebec. (Jacques Boissino/Canadian Press)

At that time Ouellet was archbishop and head of the diocese. According to Alain Arsenault, a lawyer representing the interests of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit, he had the last word.

“At the time, you had a young woman in her 20s against a powerful man in a position of authority, famous all over the world at the time, who was in his 60s,” he said. “Like most victims, she froze.”

When “F” spoke about her concerns about others, she was told that the Cardinal is a warm person and that she was not the only woman to have such a “problem with him,” according to the class action.

This was told by a priest who worked at that time in the diocese. Investigation there were rumors about the behavior of the cardinal.

The priest, who wished to remain anonymous, was one of the members of the clergy who was told by the young woman about what had happened to the cardinal. He said they believed her claims.

“We couldn’t deal with it. He arrived as a sheriff who was on his way to restore order in the diocese of Quebec, he was sent from Rome. he said. “For him unacceptable behavior with women we found it really strange on his part.”

While the charges against Ouellet appear to be less physically serious than other cases cited in the class action, the impact on the victim is nonetheless just as important, Arceno said.

“It’s hard to imagine that someone with his intelligence, in his position, didn’t know what he was doing and the consequences it could have,” he said.

In 2010, Ouellet was recalled back to Rome and appointed prefect of the Dicastery of Bishops, the Vatican department responsible for selecting new bishops.

“F” said that when Ouellet left and was replaced by Gérald Cyprien Lacroix, the current Archbishop of Quebec, things changed significantly.

“He has become much more fit. If there was physical contact, it was a simple handshake,” she said.

Complaint to the Vatican

Cardinal Marc Ouellet (right), along with Pope Francis during a priesthood symposium at the Vatican in February 2022, meets regularly with the pontiff. His alleged victim said she filed a complaint with the Vatican in 2021. (Tiziana Fabi/AFP/Getty Images)

According to the lawsuit, the woman decided to speak out about her experience to the committee in charge of handling allegations of sexual abuse in the diocese of Quebec 10 years later, after an embarrassing meeting with another priest.

She said she went to the committee and told them, “I don’t know if I was a victim, but this is my story.”

“I felt the need to tell [them] everything I’ve been through has been out of place since I became a pastoral agent.”

She said committee members told her that both cases were cases of sexual harassment and allegedly encouraged her to file a complaint.

Only then did the committee learn that one of the priests was Cardinal Ouellet, since the woman had not named the men beforehand.

A complaint against Ouella was filed directly with the Vatican in 2021. She was entrusted to the priest Jacques Servet, the theologian who was assigned to study this issue.

A virtual meeting was organized between the victim and the Vatican, but a year and a half later, the woman said that she had not yet been informed of the results of the investigation.