President Biden is a right-wing force for sidetracking his climate change and tax agenda. Joe Manchin, DW.Va., says progressives are eager to pay a political price.

Democratic operatives and activists say Manchin’s refusal to toe the party line will be a primary challenge when the senator runs for re-election in 2024.

“This man is a thorn in the side of not only the White House, but the American people,” said Nina Turner, who served as the national co-chair of Sen. Bernie Sanders’ 2020 presidential campaign.

“West Virginia is one of the poorest states in the country, yet he stands in the way of laws that help working people. That’s what he should be a primary for.”

Manchin denied he opposed the Democratic spending bill, saying he would wait until August to make a decision

Democrats have previously been wary of taking on Manchin publicly for fear of upsetting the delicate balance of the 50-50 Senate. In the chamber, only Democrats hold power thanks to Vice President Kamala Harris’ tie-breaking vote.

That reality gave Manchin extraordinary influence over the budget reconciliation process. Reconciliation, a party-line mechanism for passing certain tax and spending measures, is key to any legislation that fails to overcome the Senate’s 60-vote filibuster threshold.

Manchin faces pressure in West Virginia to kill the reconciliation deal

Democrats initially hoped to use the reconciliation to pass an ambitious $1.75 trillion tax hike, climate change subsidies and new social welfare spending package as Build Back Better. Manchin threw a wrench in that plan last year by refusing to support the bill over concerns it would exacerbate inflation.

Earlier this month, Manchin watered down a smaller version of the reconciliation deal by asking Democrats to hold off on tax increases or including climate change until the next round of inflation numbers.

“I said, can we wait for the inflation figures to come out? [for] July, until we know if the Federal Reserve is going to raise interest rates?'” Manchin told West Virginia MetroNews. “Make a decision on what we can do and how much we can do.”

Democrats say the move ensures the rules will be abandoned, especially since some economists expect inflation to drop significantly next month.

“The ability to enforce the law is dead,” Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore. “But it frees the president from waiting for Congress to act.”

According to progressives, Manchin’s request for a delay was the last straw in a long list of complaints.

The West Virginia Democrat ranks his party against legislation protecting abortion rights. Manchin refused to blow a filibuster earlier this year to get the White House to rewrite the nation’s voting laws.

Most of all, the senator frustrated efforts to pass Biden’s agenda through reconciliation. Many Democrats are ready to purge Manchin from their ranks.

“While we need to support all kinds of diversity in our party, when someone is acting as a de facto agent of the Republican caucus and single-handedly stops good policy that helps all Americans, we have a moral obligation to do something.” said Colin Strother, a Democratic political strategist who advises moderates. “Joe Manchin is doing what Mitch McConnell couldn’t do for himself.”

Many on the left note that Manchin is particularly vulnerable before 2024. Although polls show him with a strong approval rating in West Virginia, most come from Republicans.

A recent Morning Consult survey found Mr. Manchin with a 57% job approval rating among West Virginia voters. When broken down along party lines, the survey found that 69% of Republicans approved of Mr. Manchin’s performance, compared with 44% of Democrats.

“Democrats are not happy with him,” Turner said. “He could be challenged and defeated in a primary. If he tries to re-elect Republicans and rely on him, good luck.”

Progressives say that even if a primary challenge fails, it will force Manchan to take his party’s base more seriously.

Republicans welcome such efforts. They say Manchin is the only Democrat likely to win the US Senate there in the near future because West Virginia is so strongly Republican.

“If they want to nominate someone on the left and make sure the seat goes red in two years, we’re all for it,” said state GOP strategist Greg Thomas.

Progressives aren’t phased by the concept, Manchin already votes like a Republican.

“If he’s a Democrat, we’re in trouble,” Turner said. “We can take risks too.”