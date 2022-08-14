New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Progressive New York Rep. Jamal Bowman on Sunday declined to say whether President Biden would seek re-election in 2024, joining a long list of other Democrats who declined to answer the question.

Bowman, a Democrat representing New York’s 16th Congressional District through 2021, was a fellow Democratic Rep. on CNN’s “State of the Union.” After Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez relayed Cory’s soundbites, he sidestepped the question. Bush, Jerry Nadler and Carolyn Maloney have declined to answer the same question in recent weeks.

“Right now, as Democrats in the House, we want to win,” Bowman said.

“We’re talking in a year or two,” Bowman said. “I’m not thinking a year or two.”

DEM REP. Corey Bush on Biden running for re-election: ‘I don’t want to answer that question’

CNN’s Brianna Keilar cut Bowman off, saying, “Well, how about you walk and chew gum at the same time and tell us if you think he should run again.”

Bowman responded that the two most important things for Democrats to focus on are keeping control of the House and winning multiple seats in the Senate.

“Once we do that,” Bowman said, “we will show our strength as a party [Biden] Be stronger and help us as we enter 2024.”

Others on the panel went so far as to say Bowman is “ready to come back” for re-election “right now.”

“Yes, if the president were to run for office, if he did, I would support him,” Bowman said, adding that Democratic victories in Congress are crucial right now to show Americans that Democrats are “fighting for themselves.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

“It’s a simple question, the answer is not as simple as we see it,” the panel concluded.

Despite Biden seeing underwater approval ratings this summer, the president got a boost on Tuesday, a week after Democrats passed major legislation as they gear up for the 2022 midterm elections.