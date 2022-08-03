New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Progressive, atheist, feminist, and vegan animal rights advocates Teresa Bukovinac and Kristin Turner may not fit the mainstream media’s stereotypical mold of pro-life activists, but the leading voices of the progressive anti-abortion uprising and pro-life San Francisco feel like they’re on the move. To advocate equality for all, including the unborn.

Violent activists have protested relentlessly, refused to leave Planned Parenthood clinics to talk to potential patients, marched in front of the Supreme Court, and even made arrests. Now they are sharing their perspectives that are often glossed over by the mainstream media.

“I think a part of me has always had a sensitivity to animals,” Bukovinac told Fox News Digital.

Having been raised in a liberal church, Bukovinac said she was known as pro-choice, but she said losing her religion forced her to become more in tune with the sanctity of life.

“People would challenge me online. They’d say, ‘How do you care about animals if you’re not worried about killing unborn babies? And I bet you support Planned Parenthood, don’t you?’ I didn’t really think about it because it’s kind of like losing this belief in life after death and believing that God is going to right all wrongs in the end. That kept me away from the abortion debate for a long time,” she said.

Turner, on the other hand, said that her experiences of sexual abuse, pregnancy scares that forced her to consider abortion as an option, and her awareness of how the procedure was performed forced her to change her preferred role.

“I did research, and I saw videos of abortion procedures, and things like that made me realize, ‘Wow, he’s human.’ Killing them in silence will never undo the trauma I have suffered,” she said.

“I had a feeling of identification with a boy because I felt inhuman [following sexual assault]. I felt invisible because of the abuse I was subjected to. I felt that someone could throw me away and nobody would notice, and so both the humanization of the child and the identification with them made me realize that as a feminist I could not justify killing children.”

Both Bukovinac and Turner have experienced their share of media stereotyping and pushed back against it, with a recent blog post on MSNBC’s The ReidOut becoming the most recent display.

The Post portrayed Turner as a “Christian nationalist” in the thumbnail.

“It’s ironic because I’m an atheist,” Turner said. “I think it’s really interesting that they have to use labels like that to try and fit a certain idea of ​​what the pro-life position is. And I think that’s been their only strategy in terms of media messaging. For the last 50 years.”

MSNBC did not respond to a request for comment.

Turner says that mainstream media creates further division on the issue of people’s identities – especially the identities of marginalized groups.

“As someone who belongs to marginalized identity groups, I find it very problematic that they are weaponizing unborn human beings to dehumanize them,” she said.

Bukovinac had a similar media experience to Turner when Salon published an article about “Republican Karens” fighting to “end legal abortion” and featured her image in a thumbnail. Salon issued a correction after being notified of the error and told Fox News Digital that they had changed the featured image.

“[Stereotyping pro-lifers] The other side is the primary tactic of keeping the pro-life movement inaccessible so that the abortion industrial complex somehow maintains their power, but that’s a lie and you see how the erasure is so pervasive. If we don’t get the left to stand up, they’re just going to keep trying to pretend we don’t exist,” she said. “We’re here, we exist.”

Bukovinac added that her capacity for change boils down to reducing her fear of the state suppressing her voice, including its ability to imprison her.

“Gandhi, MLK, how every nonviolent social justice movement begins – by showing people that you don’t have to fear arrest. Once the state can no longer threaten you with arrest, you begin. Disarm and dismantle these systems that oppress people. to do,” she said.

Putting words into action, Bukovinac and Turner defiled themselves last November during a “rescue” event at a Planned Parenthood clinic in Alexandria, Va., for which they were recently sentenced to four days in jail.

“We gave the patients pink roses and the information that was attached to them, and we counseled the mothers. We let them know that there are other resources for them, so that we can help them financially. They can call the number that is attached to the roses and know that we are there for them, hopefully. is,” Turner said.

She added that when clinic staff realized the pro-life group was present in the lobby, their clients were moved to another waiting area.

“We talked to some patients through the doors of the new waiting room and said, ‘Hey, you don’t have to do this today.'” However, the situation quickly escalated.

“We stayed in the facility in solidarity with the babies until the police arrived,” Bukovinac said. “The police asked us to leave, and we told them we were not going and that they should join us in our fight. They should not help the oppressors, they should fight for life and justice, and they should do it. Withdraw themselves from our arrest, but they It didn’t. They still arrested us.”

For both activists, however, the experience was worth it because they provided options for patients.

“It was our right to be there, and it was the right of a child born there to speak on their behalf, and we know the consequences,” Turner said. “We were willing to take them and serve that time and go through due process in place of a child who was denied due process under the law.”

“Five patients decided not to have an abortion that day…” Bukovinac claimed. “We saved five babies.”

In the wake of controversial undercover videos of Planned Parenthood officials discussing fetal tissue from abortions, as well as Donald Trump’s first run for president, Bukovinac founded Pro-Life San Francisco, where Turner serves as executive director. She later founded the Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising, where Turner also serves as communications director, and joined Secular Pro-Life.

“I was secretly pro-life until I saw other people like me,” she said. “But when Trump announced his candidacy for president… he was talking about life issues and none of the other candidates were. He was really building a platform, and I knew that there was no way that somebody was going to attack people in my community, San Francisco, like Donald Trump. Leftist and secular people like me will have no effect on the abortion issue.”

PAAU also “Justice for fiveA campaign in Washington, DC, inspired by five alleged survivors of partial-birth abortion or abortion after birth.

Turner also spoke out against a proposal to legalize pre-birth abortion in California, a proposal she thinks would take the state in the wrong direction.

“California needs to protect its citizens. We’re one of the states with the best social programs in terms of health care and things like that. We’re going to get real help, but we’re killing our kids at the same time and that’s it. It’s not going to help us,” Turner said.

Bukovinac said pro-life Democrats need to step out of the shadows and “press to change parties” and acknowledge their existence.

“My calling in the movement has always been to create a space for progressive leftists,” she said. “When I look at the problem landscape in America, from my perspective, the problem is that the Democratic Party has successfully driven out all the ‘supporters’ from their party. They have this toxic relationship with the abortion industrial complex, and that’s what powers the abortion industrial complex in this country. is.”

In the meantime, Bukovinac, Turner and other pro-life progressives are focused on ending abortion across the country.

“We’re dancing on the grave of Roe v. Wade,” Bukovinac said. “But the real work is just the beginning.”

Turner left with a message for those facing pregnancy to tell them they have options.

“They are not alone. We are here for them. And if they contact me or anyone at PAAU, we will make sure that their bills are paid, they are fed, their children are fed and they can live in a safe place. . and an eternal path with the human dignity they deserve. That is our battle on the ground.”