New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Progressive Democrats in the House are becoming more vocal as they make pitches to voters ahead of the midterm elections, stressing the need to create more jobs for their party’s current issues, such as abortion rights and gun control. As the US economy tries to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a recent interview with Fox News Digital, Rep., who has represented California’s Third Congressional District since 2013. Rep. John Garamendi, D-Calif., was asked about a recent New York Times poll showing Democrats with a 20-point lead over Republicans. Among white college-educated voters and Hispanics, as well, an Axios report underscores one point. “Earthquake Shift” Among Democratic voters.

Garamendi – a member of the Congressional Progressive Caucus – said the Democratic Party is “becoming the party of elite voters who care more about issues like gun control and abortion rights,” according to an Axios poll, which “signals the times.”

“A change occurs over a long period of time,” he said. “In my years in politics and in public life, I’ve seen at least three to four shifts in opposite directions. Each of those shifts has been moving back and forth and the outcome . . . has turned out to be minor, and the Democrats have gotten stronger after each shift as a result.”

Progressives lose defense bill battle to expand military abortions but win on many ‘woke’ priorities

“There was a variation, for example, in California in the 1990s… where the Hispanic population was growing, it was Republican,” he added. “Then it switched Democrats and remained Democratic in California, which has the largest Hispanic population of any state.”

Garamendi said the “broader statements” about some changes in voters over time “may be momentarily significant” and that “the trend is clearly for Democrats and continues to be that way.”

“Recent polls, including the overall Congress polls, point to the 2020 elections,” he added. “The number of Democratic votes versus Republican votes is huge, and also, because of gerrymandering, the results are not very clear. So I would argue that gerrymandering has a lot to do with at least Congress and the legislature. , I would say, short-term swings.”

Asked about Democrats’ efforts to reach progressive voters, Garamendi said, “Jobs, jobs, jobs. That’s our pitch.”

“You look at what happened under the Biden administration,” he said. “The economy was dead in its tracks when Biden came into office. I mean, it was shut down, going nowhere. And in the two months he’s been president, the American rescue plan is in place, it’s about jobs, it’s about small businesses. , big businesses, airlines being able to keep operating. It really saved the American economy.”

Biden faces 2024 opposition from far-left group citing ‘job performance as president’

“It’s about jobs, it’s about growing the economy,” he added.

Garamendi, who said his party has “very strong arguments” on many of the issues facing Americans, emphasized that there is a “basket of issues” in the midterm elections and noted that the most valuable issues are going away. Those elections vary from state to state.

“Gun control and women’s rights and women’s protection is not a racial issue. It cuts into every sector of the American economy,” he said. “They are dramatic at the moment, and there are economic issues at the same time. So it’s not just two issues. There’s a basket of issues. And they’ll play out in the upcoming midterm elections. It’s a mistake. To think that the United States is in lockstep in every part of the country.”

After defeating his primary challengers in June, Garamendi advances to the November general election, where he will face Republican nominee Rudy Resil as he seeks to represent California’s 8th Congressional District.

Speaking to Fox News Digital, Rep., who serves as deputy whip of the Congressional Progressive Caucus. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., also responded to recent polling of Democratic voters and insisted her party should focus on the issues of Americans. “Talk about it every night as they sit at the dining room table.”

“I don’t like labels,” Dingell said. “I don’t think of myself as a progressive, moderate, whatever. I’m a person who works hard for the people I represent. I’m the person who said to the Democratic Party in 2016, ‘Donald Trump can win.’ — and then said, ‘We will win’ — because we’re good at communicating with the people we represent.” Not working and we’re not talking about trade.”

Crime and inflation deal devastating one-two punch to inner-city communities

“As Democrats, we have to take it very seriously [constituent] The fears, their concerns, the outsourcing of jobs,” she said. “But as democrats, we’re trying to bring supply chains back to the country, to bring jobs back. Trump talked about it, but he didn’t deliver. We will hopefully deliver when we pass this CHIPS bill.”

Regarding the issues facing Americans throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Dingell asserted that Americans “didn’t understand what we were talking about when we talked about the supply chain until the pandemic.”

“When we suddenly couldn’t get basic supplies for medical needs like gloves, masks and gowns, people finally understood what some of us were talking about,” she said. “As Democrats, we’re focused on delivering that, and I won’t stop until we do.”

Dingell, who represents Michigan’s 6th Congressional District in the state’s August primary election, explained her pitch to non-white voters before the election, recalling her attempts to speak in union halls by speaking softly on the economy. with voters.

“I talk about trade. I talk about policies that bring our jobs back home,” she said. “Republicans just use talking points that don’t support any specific action. … Republicans don’t have one specific thing they’re going to do to reduce the cost of inflation. In fact, it’s the previous thing that’s not addressing COVID. People are out of work, people are out of jobs — that’s really contributed significantly.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

Asked specifically what issues her party should prioritize as the midterm elections approach, Dingell said, “The things we need to talk about, I tell our caucus and our members, are the things people talk about every night when they sit down at the dining table.”

“The issues on their mind are inflation, what’s the price of gas, what’s the price of food when they go to the grocery store,” Dingell said. “But I can also tell you that women are concerned about their health care and entering into what they believe is a very personal decision between them, their doctors, their faith and whoever they choose to discuss. It’s become a dining table issue.”