Progressive congressional candidate Maxwell Alejandro Frost is under fire from a pro-Palestinian group that accuses him of lying to them about his stance on Israel.

Frost made national headlines last week when he won the Democratic primary in Orlando, Florida’s 10th District, and is poised to fill the solidly blue seat in the November midterms as he hopes to unseat Republican Sen. Marco Rubio. If elected, the 25-year-old activist could make history as the first Gen-Z lawmaker in Congress.

However, Frost’s ascension has drawn ire from the Florida Palestine Network (FPN), which issued a scathing statement against the candidate on the eve of his primary.

FPN was reacting to a policy paper from the Frost campaign obtained by Jewish Insider that outlined his call for a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians, his commitment to support foreign aid to the Jewish state, and his opposition to boycotts, divestments and protests. Sanctions (BDS) movement, which he says is “deeply problematic and undermines the prospects for peace.”

In a statement released last week on social media, the FPN declared that Frost had “breached his commitment to protect and fight for human rights for all” with his position paper to Jewish Insider.

The group alleged that during Frost’s March 9 interview, he “committed to ending military aid to Israel and supporting the global grassroots movement of BDS,” adding that he “also pledged that no position paper would be submitted without working with FPN and FPN. Approval of”.

“On August 11, 2022, FPN was shocked to learn of his anti-Palestinian position paper through a Jewish Insider article, where it was revealed that Maxwell Frost had lied and deceived his early supporters – many of whom were his only early supporters. His candidacy and laid the foundation for his campaign,” FPN wrote. “The Florida Palestine Network condemns Maxwell Frost and demands an immediate apology from FPN and Palestinian members, accountability and a recommitment to their pledge to put Palestinian human rights at the center… to use FPN’s organizing success as a stepping stool and become anti-Palestinian. Disturbing and Unacceptable. We do not want to be represented in the House of Congress.

In the paper objected to by the FPN, Frost addressed Palestinian rights and wrote, “Our commitment [sic] “Israeli security must run parallel to our commitment to ensuring the dignity and humanity of the Palestinian people,” he said, calling for “robust U.S. aid that benefits the Palestinian people and complies with the Taylor Force Act.”

The Frost campaign confirmed to Jewish Insider that there was a meeting between Frost and the FPN but that the candidate “does not agree with the FPN’s accounting of events.”

“Maxwell is someone who wants to connect with different people on different topics,” the spokesperson said told Jewish Insider. “He believes that the two-state solution and subsequent policies that lead to it are the strongest and fastest path to peace for both Israelis and Palestinians.”

“After many conversations over several months with people of different views on the issue,” Frost’s spokesman added, “Maxwell prepared the position paper and then solicited feedback from individuals and organizations with diverse perspectives.”

The Frost campaign did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

In his policy paper, Frost supported the creation of the Israel Relations Normalization Act over the Trump-era Abraham Accords and denounced the “scourge of anti-Semitism” in the US.

Frost also weighed in on Iran, saying the Obama-era Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) “certainly fell short, but it prevented Iran’s ability to develop a nuclear weapon, which was an important achievement.” He expressed support for President Biden in restoring the JACPOA but stressed that “we must make it longer, stronger, and broader to include not just the issue of nuclear weapons, but destabilizing and threatening actions like Iran’s ballistic missile program and terrorist proxies like Hezbollah and Hamas.” support.”