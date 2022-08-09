Problems of the Kenyan train funded by China.

MOMBASA, Kenya. Fireworks exploded and confetti rained down in the seaside city of Mombasa as Kenya’s president opened the country’s new railway, designed, funded and built by China.

President Uhuru Kenyatta said the new train will connect the port of Mombasa with neighboring country Uganda, create jobs and help turn Kenya into an industrialized, middle-income country.

“This is a very historic moment,” President Kenyatta said, waving a giant Kenyan flag, to the assembled Kenyan and Chinese officials. “We should be proud.”