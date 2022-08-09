Problems of the Kenyan train funded by China.

MOMBASA, Kenya. Fireworks exploded and confetti rained down in the seaside city of Mombasa as Kenya’s president opened the country’s new railway, designed, funded and built by China.
President Uhuru Kenyatta said the new train will connect the port of Mombasa with neighboring country Uganda, create jobs and help turn Kenya into an industrialized, middle-income country.
“This is a very historic moment,” President Kenyatta said, waving a giant Kenyan flag, to the assembled Kenyan and Chinese officials. “We should be proud.”
It was five years ago. Since then, the railroad has been a fiasco, the target of lawsuits, criminal investigations over corruption and outrage from environmentalists and laid-off workers in the trucking industry.
It’s now a hot topic in Tuesday’s fierce election and part of a wider debate about China’s growing role in Kenya. China initially funded the railroad as part of its trillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative, which aimed to expand China’s economic and political influence by funding new ports, roads and railways around the world. But China has refused to finance the last section of the Kenyan railway – the connection to Uganda – as some African countries struggled to pay off their debts.
Both of the leading candidates in the campaign to choose Mr. Kenyatta’s successor, William Ruto and Raila Odinga, seized on the railroad’s problems, promising to overestimate its performance and also trying to distance themselves from the project.