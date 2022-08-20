New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Some Republicans worry pro-Trump candidates in blue states, where the party has typically won with more moderate candidates, could hurt the chances of big GOP gains in Congress and statehouses this November.

“This is not going to last,” former Connecticut US Rep. Christopher Shays, a moderate Republican and Trump critic, told The Associated Press about the GOP electing pro-Trump candidates. “One of the things that will happen is that many of Trump’s candidates who won the primary will lose in the general election. And there are many disaffected Republicans who now believe that the Senate is in danger of remaining Democratic. .”

Republican voters nominated pro-Trump candidates in several blue states, including Maryland and Connecticut, where more “moderate” GOP candidates generally prevailed.

Trump’s influence was on full display earlier this month, when his last-minute endorsement helped Republican National Committee member Leora Levy win over former House Minority Leader Themis Clarides, who said she would not vote for the former president. In 2020

“Sad day for CT …,” Brenda Kupchik, Fairfield’s Republican first choice woman and former state representative, tweeted after calling the Aug. 9 race for Levy. A few days earlier, after Trump endorsed the levy on speakerphone at a GOP picnic, Kupchik tweeted, “How will this play out in the general election in CT?”

Kupchik’s tweets sparked an infighting in the GOP, with Trump supporters accusing Clarides of not being a “real conservative” and Trump critics predicting that Levy’s nomination would mean an easy victory for incumbent Democratic US Sen. Richard Blumenthal. Since he took over in 2011.

Ben Proto, chair of the Connecticut Republicans, dismissed any suggestion that Levy’s primary victory represented a political shift in the state’s GOP. Instead, this year’s party “has candidates across the board who have different views on particular issues,” he said.

In Maryland, Trump endorsed eventual Republican gubernatorial primary winner Dan Cox over a candidate backed by Republican governor and Trump critic Larry Hogan. In Massachusetts, Republican voters will choose between Trump-backed former state Rep. Geoff Deal and businessman Chris Doughty in the state’s Sept. 6 gubernatorial primary.

“I would vote against anyone who asks for Donald Trump’s support because that tells me a lot about their character and what they want to do if elected. That’s the bottom line for me,” Shays, who lives in Maryland, told The Associated Press.

Trump’s endorsement has led several Republican candidates across the country to primary victories in the midterm cycle, and he is wildly popular among GOP voters, but some Democrats and media outlets say putting him on the ballot in the general election gives Democrats a better chance. Congress.

Blumenthal has already begun shifting Trump’s focus in his race against Levy.

A day after the primary, Blumenthal’s campaign sent out a fundraising message saying, “The primaries are in and I’m officially running against Trump’s hand-picked candidate in the general election — not just a radical Republican. A rubber stamp on Mitch McConnell’s disastrous agenda.”

Levy turned her attention to President Biden, who is less popular than Trump according to a Fox News poll last month, in a press release after her primary victory.

“Dick Blumenthal wants this election to be a referendum on the president,” Levy said. “Donald Trump isn’t on the ballot in November, but Joe Biden is.”

Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell this week raised doubts that Republicans will take control of the Senate and blamed the “quality” of some candidates.

“I think the House is more likely to flip than the Senate,” the minority leader speculated. “Senate races are different, they’re statewide. The quality of the candidate has a lot to do with the outcome.”