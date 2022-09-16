New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A House Republican who opposes abortion was accused by callers on CSPAN phone lines Friday of hypocrisy, arrogance and “playing God” for supporting the right of health care workers not to participate in abortions.

Representative Buddy Carter, a Republican from Georgia, has voiced opposition to the Biden administration’s recent effort to force pharmacists to dispense abortifacient drugs to patients. In July, soon after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and gave states the power to regulate abortion, the Department of Health and Human Services Guidelines released It says pharmacists who refuse to dispense abortifacients are violating federal civil rights laws.

Carter, who was a pharmacist before being elected to Congress, said the guidance interferes with the doctor-patient relationship and goes against pharmacists’ training to protect the health of their patients. He also said it was against laws in many states that allow pharmacists to fill prescriptions for abortifacient drugs.

On CSPAN’s “Washington Journal” program Friday morning, Carter outlined his bill and sat as several callers hurled insults.

“You are a good example of the pride and arrogance of white Christians in this country, and if you don’t want to dispense these drugs you shouldn’t be a pharmacist,” said a caller on the Democratic line.

The caller said, “I’ve always thought Sherman didn’t do enough in Georgia,” a clear reference to the fact that much of Atlanta burned during the Civil War.

“I think he’s the biggest hypocrite God ever created,” said another caller on the Democratic line.

Two other callers, one on the Democratic line and the other on the independent line, argued that Carter’s stance on abortion is hypocritical because he doesn’t do enough to care for babies after they’re born.

“You have no problem protecting the unborn, but what will you personally do to protect those who are born, especially unarmed black men, who will be shot on the spot by the police?” A caller said. “How many people have you adopted color from foster care?”

Another at Independent Line said Carter’s anti-abortion position would lead to more unwanted births.

“I’ve been unnecessarily raised,” the caller said. “I found it unnecessary and [un]Loved all my life. I wouldn’t wish that on anyone and you are promoting it. What are you going to do with the 1 million unwanted babies born every year?”

“When are you going to stop playing god?” asked a caller on the Democratic line. “Let God be God. I don’t know why you care so much about other people’s business. Get out of this abortion business and these crazy culture wars. We’re tired of it.”

Carter explained throughout the show that he believes pharmacists have the right to morally object to dispensing a prescription known to harm children, and his legislation aims to prevent the federal government from forcing it into pharmacists’ hands.

“These callers are saying, ‘You shouldn’t make that decision,'” Carter said. “But you’re telling me someone else is going to make that decision to force me?”

If a pharmacist wants to prescribe an abortifacient, that is their right, he said.

“I disagree with that and I don’t think they should do it, but I’m not telling them they can’t do it,” he said. “But the federal government wants to tell me I have to do it. That’s the problem here.”