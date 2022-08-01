New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Buffalo, New York, pregnancy center that was “firebombed” by pro-abortion radicals earlier this summer officially reopened this week. CompassCare celebrated the rebuilding with a ribbon cutting and drew sharp criticism from conservative New York politicians for their response to the attack against Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul and state Attorney General Leticia James.

“What happened here was an act of terrorism,” New York state Sen. George Borrello said Monday morning at a press conference outside CompassCare in Buffalo. “Terrorists attacked this facility.”

“And what happened after that? Did we hear from our governor? Did we have a representative from the governor’s office today? How was our attorney general, the chief law enforcement officer of the state of New York? What was her reaction to that? I just wish it was quiet, but it’s worse than quiet. It was. They actually turned around and said, ‘You deserve it,'” he added.

CompassCare’s facility in Buffalo was attacked on June 7 in an incident that was claimed days later by the radical abortion group Jane’s Revenge. The attack on CompassCare caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage, the group’s CEO Jim Harden told Fox News Digital in June, and photos showed broken windows, offices covered in grime and graffiti that read “Jane was here.”

Pro-life pregnancy center CEO stays silent after alleged firebombing, calls it ‘hate crime’

Next

Image 1 of 2

previous

Image 2 of 2

“It’s the pro-abortion ‘Krystal’.” “With this act of violence, the needs of women facing unplanned pregnancies will go unmet and the babies will die,” Harden said at the time of the attack.

Fifty-two days later, the center reopened, and Harden doubled down saying that the attacks on pro-life centers around the country since the leak of Dobbs v. Jackson’s ruling Roe v. Wade “represented pro-abortion. Kristallnacht.”

“Two things contributed to Kristallnacht being a watershed moment in Germany’s Jewish community in 1938: the lack of public outcry and the criminalization of political elites and the refusal to prosecute those criminals,” he said in the news conference.

“And unfortunately, I think that’s what we’re seeing in America today,” Harden added.

New York pro-life pregnancy center allegedly ‘firebombed’ by left-wing group, investigation underway

Next

Image 1 of 4

previous

Next

Image 2 of 4

previous

Next

Image 3 of 4

previous

Image 4 of 4

Harden said he invited Hochul and James to Monday’s press conference so they could see the pregnancy center for the first time. Harden’s invitation comes after James called on Google to “correct search results that direct people seeking abortions to dangerous and misleading anti-abortion clinics in New York.”

Hochul earlier this summer signed a legislative package on abortion access, including a bill to allow studies to examine “unmet health and resource needs and outcomes” at “limited service pregnancy centers.” Harden blasted Hochul for signing the bill, which he says would “investigate victims” of abortion. They also condemned Hochul’s comments this summer, in which she called pro-lifers “Neanderthals” for opposing the argument that women have a “right” to abortion access.

Next

Image 1 of 2

previous

Image 2 of 2

“They want to investigate us. We’re here. We’re open to the world,” Harden said Monday. “Come and see what the church is doing at places like CompassCare, reaching out to women in their hour of need. When a woman faces an unplanned pregnancy, she says, ‘I’m stuck. I’m stuck. I’ve got nothing. Another option. I want to have an abortion.’ It doesn’t feel like empowerment. It feels like coercion to me.”

Borello argued that Jane’s revenge was encouraged by “the inaction of our governor, our attorney general,” saying that New York’s leaders had “failed” to protect New York.

Ohio Right to Life says its offices were twice targeted by pro-abortion vandals with rocks, spray paint

“Their inaction sends the message that violence is OK if it supports their political agenda. That’s what the governor, the attorney general says, and the majority of Democrats in Albany say: If violence supports their political agenda, it’s OK. You’re here. What do you see,” he said.

Harden and state Sen. Borrello were also joined by New York Rep. Claudia Tenney at the news conference. Tenney talked about her newly introduced bill, the Pregnancy Resource Center Defense Act, which would increase criminal penalties against people who attack pro-life centers.

She, too, targeted Hochul and James for their recent comments and actions towards the pro-life movement.

“I was appalled by the comments of our governor, Kathy Hochul, about how horrible everything is coming out. And especially Leticia James, the attorney general, who should be helping not only New York, but all of us here. New York City, with politically targeted prosecutions just for them. No,” Tenney said.

James’ office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

“Governor Hochul condemns any form of violence and the state police stand ready to assist local authorities in the investigation,” a spokesperson for Hochul’s office told Fox when reached for comment.

Although no arrests have been made, Harden read a statement from Amherst police at the news conference, saying the department is working with federal law enforcement agencies to track down the perpetrators and is currently working on leads in the case.

According to Harden, CompassCare continued to operate after the attack, using an alternate facility while repairing its Buffalo office.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“We will not return evil for evil. Let this day show that we will return evil with love and fire endurance,” Harden said.