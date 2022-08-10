New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Wash., was one of 10 Republican House members who voted to impeach the former. President Donald Trump Trump-backed challenger Jo Kent accepted her re-election bid on Tuesday as she prepares to head to the general election.

Beutler was one of two Washington representatives who voted to impeach Trump, although Rep. Dan Newhouse avoided his own direct challenge. By-elections Ballot in November.

In a statement, Beutler, who represents Washington state’s Third Congressional District, thanked the state of Washington for their support and said that despite her loss, “I’m proud to have always told the truth, stood by my principles, and done what I know is right for our country.”

“Ever since I was first elected to this position I have done my best to serve my region and our country. Although my campaign this time was short, I am proud of what we have accomplished together for the place I have grown up in and still call home,” Beutler said.

Beutler lost the race for second place on the ballot in November by about 1,000 votes, according to the Associated Press, when she announced her concession. Washington’s Open Primary System That means the two candidates who won the most votes in the primary will appear on the November ballot, regardless of party.

Kent, a former Green Beret, will face Democratic candidate Mary Perez in the Nov. 8 election.

Kent has been a staunch supporter of Trump and supported claims of massive voter fraud that led to President Biden’s victory in the 2020 election. He ended Beutler’s electoral lead in the polls as ballots were counted over the past week in the race to represent the southern Washington district.

Kent told Fox News in July that Trump’s endorsement was “the most powerful endorsement in the country” and the “gold standard” endorsement for America First candidates.

“He’s definitely a leader of the America First movement,” Kent said of Trump. “But another reason Trump’s endorsement is so critical to our race is the jungle primary here in Washington state. To be effective against a 12-year incumbent, we really had to rally around a candidate,” Kent said. In an earlier interview.

Incumbent GOP Washington Rep. Dan Newhouse, who represents the neighboring Fourth Congressional District, defeated conservative challenger Loren Culp and advanced to the general election over the Democratic nominee despite his own vote to impeach Trump. Newhouse will face Democrat Doug White in November.

