Odell Beckham Jr. went unsigned as NFL teams opened training camp last week, but one Hall of Fame wide receiver predicts the former Los Angeles Rams star will land somewhere soon.

Beckham tore his ACL in the Rams’ Super Bowl win. He signed with the Rams after being released by the Cleveland Browns. He finished the 2021 season with 44 catches for 537 yards and five touchdowns.

Andre Reed, who played 16 years in the NFL, suggested Beckham could reunite with his former Rams teammate, linebacker Von Miller.

“How does OBJ look in the red, white and blue? Him and Vaughn running it back in Buffalo,” Reed Panini said in an Instagram post from the NFT Prism Party. “Say we had a good convo last night in Atlantic City.”

Beckham has struggled with injuries throughout his career. In 2014, he admitted to playing with two hamstring injuries while a member of the New York Giants and missed some time in 2017 with a broken left ankle. With the Browns, he battled a sports hernia and a torn ACL in his left knee.

He suffered another torn ACL in his left knee during the Rams’ Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. He scored a touchdown in that game.

Beckham has been a free agent since the start of the offseason and is still recovering from his latest torn ACL. His potential return to the Rams is not in question.

Beckham crashed Rams coach Sean McVay’s wedding last month, much to the head coach’s delight.

The veteran wide receiver has been one of the most prolific players since entering the league. In 96 career games, he has 531 catches for 7,367 yards and 56 touchdowns. He was a three-time Pro Bowler.