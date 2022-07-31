closer
Former NFL star Warren Moon isn’t thrilled with the “independent study” clause in Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray’s extension contract.

Murray and the Cardinals agreed to a five-year, $230.5 million contract last week, and NFL Network reported that the young quarterback will have an “independent study” of four hours of game film a week. But due to backlash, that provision was removed.

Moon told TMZ Sports on Saturday that he believes the provision has racial undertones.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray passes during training camp at State Farm Stadium, Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Glendale, Arizona.

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

“It was something we were always accused of back in the day when they wouldn’t let us play,” Moon said. “We’re lazy, we’re uneducated, we can’t be leaders, we can’t be smart, all those different things that came out after we put all that stuff to bed for years. And because of this deal that’s going on between Arizona and Kyler.

“Yes, very awkward.”

Moon, a Pro Football Hall of Famer, said “the damage was done” even though the provision was removed.

Chiefs Patrick Mahomes Responds to Recent Criticism of Kyler Murray’s ‘Independent Study’ Clause

Houston Oilers quarterback Warren Moon watches from the sideline during a Steelers game at Three Rivers Stadium on December 3, 1989 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

(George Gojkovich/Getty Images)

“Every time he does something wrong in a football game there’s this riding on him. They’re going to say, ‘Look, it’s because he didn’t study enough film last week,’ or whatever it may be,” he said. TMZ Sports. “It’s a very unfortunate situation for him and very embarrassing for both sides.”

Murray defended his work ethic during a media availability after the deal.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray warms up before the wild card playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 17, 2022 in Inglewood, California.

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

“To think that I could accomplish everything I’ve accomplished in my career and not be a student of the game and not have that passion and not take it seriously…disrespectful and almost a joke,” Murray said.

