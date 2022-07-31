New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Ryan Kerrigan, a four-time Pro Bowl linebacker who played for Washington and the Philadelphia Eagles during his 11-year career, called it quits on Friday.

Kerrigan, 33, played in 172 games between the then-Washington Redskins and the Washington football team and the Eagles. He finished with 95.5 sacks — all against Washington — and retired as the franchise’s all-time leader in the stat category.

He signed a one-day contract to retire as a member of the organization where he played 156 games.

“I want people to know they’ve got all of me,” he said, via the Commander’s website. “I have no more to give physically or mentally as a player. I have put my whole life into being a footballer.”

Washington selected Kerrigan with the No. 16 pick of the 2011 NFL Draft out of Purdue. He immediately made an impact on the team, recording 64 tackles and 7.5 sacks in his first season.

He led the NFL with five forced fumbles in 2014 and has a career-high 13.5 sacks. In 2016, he led the NFL with 18 tackles for loss. He had 11 sacks that season and earned his second Pro Bowl selection.

He played for Washington from 2011 to 2020 before signing with the Eagles ahead of the 2021 season.

“It’s a new era of football in Washington, and a lot of success in the future, some playoff success – something I unfortunately didn’t get to experience here,” he said of the Commanders. Saturday press conference. “Good things for the team moving forward and I hope it’s a good thing for the guys in the locker room.”

Washington center Chase Roullier sang Kerrigan’s praises. Both players were on the Redskins and the Washington football team, which was eventually renamed the Commanders.

“Obviously, Ryan spent most of his time here under the old name, but we respect him as Commanders, I think that name and our whole team will carry on as a legacy and show that we’re still the same group of guys, name changed or not,” Roullier said.

“There’s been a lot of cultural change, a lot of things have changed, but we’re still able to respect Ryan as an important part of this franchise and what he’s done for us.”

Kerrigan expressed optimism about the team’s direction upon his departure, punter Trace Way said.

“Kerrigan came out for a day and was talking to us in the locker room, in the building, on the field about what he was seeing, and he said the word ‘momentum,'” Way said. “I’m very biased because he’s one of my best friends, but I’d argue the same thing. You feel a certain momentum, so it’s just a matter of if we can execute and win some games and keep it going.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.