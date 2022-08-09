New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A California teacher who received widespread backlash after a video bragging about how he was working to radicalize his students with hard-left ideologies was given three years’ pay to resign, according to a local report.

In January, officials agreed to pay Inderkum High School social studies teacher Gabrielle Gipp $190,000 to leave her position without facing possible firing, the Sacramento Bee reported, citing settlement records.

After taxes, Gipp walked away with a total of $100,000, the paper said. His annual salary was $60,000.

Project Veritas exposed Gip’s teaching methods on video last year, in which Gip said he tried to scare the “f—” into politically motivated children. Footage of his classroom also surfaced, including a poster of former Chinese dictator Mao Zedong, as well as one with an Antifa flag.

Gipp had a collection of stamps dedicated to communist dictators, including Joseph Stalin, and “an insensitive phrase,” which he used to mark the students’ work as complete. Other tickets featured images of Fidel Castro and Kim Jong Un.

He also said in the video that a student complained about an Antifa flag hanging on the wall in his classroom and it made him feel uncomfortable.

“Well, it’s to make fascists uncomfortable, so if you’re uncomfortable, I don’t know what to tell you,” he says.

After a raucous school board meeting with angry parents, the Natomas Unified School District moved to place Gipp on unpaid leave. However, an administrative judge later ordered him to be placed on paid leave pending any investigation or related hearing, the newspaper said.

The settlement prevents the district from discussing details of Gip’s departure with any potential new employers other than general details such as his salary, the dates he worked there and the date he resigned, the report said.

District Superintendent Chris Evans previously said that going forward, administrators will be tasked with taking a closer look at classroom walls during their regular visits.

