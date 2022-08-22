New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Priyanka Chopra showed off her 7-month-old daughter Malthi in a series of adorable new photos on Sunday.

The actress shared on Instagram Two new pictures She and her husband Nick Jonas‘First child together. She sweetly captioned the series “Love the Other”.

In the first photo, Chopra is seen holding her baby on her lap and smiling lovingly towards the camera with baby Malthi’s face.

In the second picture, the “Quantico” star is seen smiling and giggling as her daughter’s feet are in her face. The baby is also depicted wearing a small beaded bracelet with hearts on its left foot.

Chopra recently acted In the 2021 film “The Matrix Resurrections” alongside Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss. She and Jonas got married in 2018 and welcomed baby Malti via surrogate in January 2022 to the surprise of their fans.

The star couple shared First photos In May, it was revealed that their baby girl, Chopra, also spent 100 days in the NICU.

Recently, Chopra took to her Instagram page to celebrate India’s Independence Day. India-born Chopra shared a 16-second reel to commemorate the special day.