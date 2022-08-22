closer
Priyanka Chopra showed off her 7-month-old daughter Malthi in a series of adorable new photos on Sunday.

The actress shared on Instagram Two new pictures She and her husband Nick Jonas‘First child together. She sweetly captioned the series “Love the Other”.

In the first photo, Chopra is seen holding her baby on her lap and smiling lovingly towards the camera with baby Malthi’s face.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in 2018.

(Photo by Antony Jones/Getty Images)

In the second picture, the “Quantico” star is seen smiling and giggling as her daughter’s feet are in her face. The baby is also depicted wearing a small beaded bracelet with hearts on its left foot.

Chopra recently acted In the 2021 film “The Matrix Resurrections” alongside Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss. She and Jonas got married in 2018 and welcomed baby Malti via surrogate in January 2022 to the surprise of their fans.

Chopra welcomed daughter Malthi via surrogate in January 2022.

(Getty Images)

The star couple shared First photos In May, it was revealed that their baby girl, Chopra, also spent 100 days in the NICU.

Chopra revealed in May 2022 that she had spent 100 days in the NICU.

(Photo by Fadel Senna/AFP) (Photo by Fadel Senna/AFP via Getty Images)

Recently, Chopra took to her Instagram page to celebrate India’s Independence Day. India-born Chopra shared a 16-second reel to commemorate the special day.

