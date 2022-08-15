New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

On August 15, 2022, India celebrated 75 years of independence British-ruled and Indian-born actress Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to celebrate the day with a video.

In a 16-second Instagram reel posted to Chopra’s Instagram Story, it begins by showing an old newspaper with the headline “India Independent: British Rule Ends”.

The video then goes to a wide shot black and white image of the Indian flag as the camera zooms in, then a close up color video of the flag waving with the words “Happy 75th Independence Day” as the camera zooms out. screen

The entire video is playing with the song “Ma Tuje Salaam” sung by AR Rahman in the background. Chopra captioned the Instagram reel, “Celebrating 75 years of independence…Happy Independence Day.”

Before becoming an actress, she won the Miss India crown in 2000 and became the winner Miss World title. In 2003, Chopra made her Bollywood debut with the film “The Hero: Love Story of a Spy”.

Chopra recently starred as Sati in the 2021 film “The Matrix Resurrections” opposite Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne-Moss. She also married Nick Jonas and announced their first child Child, Malty MaryBy surrogate in January 2022.