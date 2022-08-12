Private companies can help boost plasma supplies, the Canadian Blood Service says.

The Canadian Blood Service (CBS) says commercial plasma collectors can play a role in replenishing the nation’s plasma supply, while some donors and supporters say the plan needs to be more transparent.

This is stated in a CBS statement, which was first published Globe and mail he was tasked with finding ways to meet the demand for immunoglobulins in Canada, and that “dialogue with commercial suppliers is necessarily part of that.”

The CBS announcement comes amid an ongoing shortage of plasma in Canada. “We have been trying for a very long time to get more and more plasma, to collect more plasma. But, like every other country in the world that does not compensate donors, we find that we are constantly short of fees,” said Peter Jaworski. , Canadian-raised professor of business ethics at Georgetown University.

Plasma is a protein-rich fluid in the blood that helps blood components circulate throughout the body. It is used by people with immunodeficiency and rare blood diseases, kidney and liver diseases, various cancer patients and others, CBS reports.

Health Canada says on its website that “not enough plasma has been collected in Canada to meet demand” because most of the plasma products distributed by CBS and Héma-Quebec are purchased from US manufacturers and made from US-paid plasma donations.

Supporters say that instead of turning to private collectors, CBS needs to double down on its collection strategy to keep up with demand.

“To be clear, there is no shortage of donors in Canada. It’s not a lack of plasma. It’s a lack of infrastructure,” said Kat Lantain, executive director of BloodWatch.org, a non-profit organization that advocates for a safe, voluntary, government-run blood transfusion system in Canada.

“As Canadian Blood Services is slowly implementing their plan, that’s why we’re here today and there’s nothing stopping them from opening more plasma collection centers.”

Kat Lantain, chief executive of BloodWatch.org, says CBS needs to be more transparent in its dealings. (Andy Hinsenbergs/CBC)

She added that it was a “secret deal” to turn Canadian plasma into a profitable business.

“They know that private pharmaceutical companies can sell some of this plasma to the Canadian Blood Service, or some of this product. And it could be in the contract.

“[CBS] I also know that most of the plasma that [private companies are] is going to collect, will be sold on the international market,” said Lanten.

Plasma supply

CBS says it is in ongoing negotiations for an end-to-end domestic immunoglobulin supply chain to reduce “Canada’s dependence on the global market.” It says at least half of the plasma comes from Canadian donors.

CBS collects plasma from donors at several locations across Canada, but it only collects about 15 percent of the plasma it needs, according to its website.

The spokesperson also said the organization is on track to reach around 25 percent, having recently opened 11 plasma donation centers in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia.

Blood donation is often divided into components. The yellow liquid at the top is plasma, which contains nutrients and immune molecules such as antibodies. (Hiep Wu)

For regular donor Tony Reddin, who lives in Bonshaw, PEI, hearing about the discussions on CBS is unpleasant.

“I don’t think I will continue to donate to a commercial company. This is contrary to the very idea of ​​donation, of actually doing a good deed.”

Lanten adds that CBS needs to make this discussion public so people can understand what’s at stake.

“It is critical for us as a country to have sovereignty and control over our supply chain through our national blood operator. Basically, this is just a bad business deal that puts our supply chain at risk,” she said.

In 2018, a panel of experts assembled by Health Canada released report it looked at a long-term national supply.

At the time, its members found that some of the biggest barriers to using paid donors to obtain plasma were concerns about the safety of products made from paid donors, the ethical issues associated with the “commodification of human plasma” and that paying people for plasma will reduce the number of voluntary donors.

Health Canada said in a statement to CBC News that studies have shown that the safety of plasma is the same for voluntary and paid plasma.

“Therefore, payment for plasma is not a safety issue and is not regulated by the Food and Drug Act,” the statement said.

Currently, provincial and territorial governments are deciding how to collect plasma in their areas. Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia are the only provinces that do not allow paid plasma donation, Health Canada said in a statement.

Buying plasma is “more economical”

The federal commission also said in 2018 that plasma programs based on voluntary donations cannot meet the country’s goals.

The report goes on to say that the use of volunteer donors is two to four times more expensive than commercial plasma collection, making it “more economical” for jurisdictions to purchase immunoglobulins from the commercial market.

In Canada, plasma is used to transfuse patients in hospitals or to make special medicines, according to CBS. (Ryan Remiors/Canadian Press)

Plasma is mainly used in the country in two ways: it can be transfused directly to people in hospitals, and it can be made into specialized medicines.

In Canada and worldwide, the most commonly used plasma protein products are immunoglobulins, according to the National Blood Organization.

Jaworski says Canada is currently having problems providing immunoglobulin and says Canada is currently overly dependent on the US for plasma. Therefore, it is worth looking at plasma from paid donors.

“This is a way to ensure that we have enough therapy for every Canadian patient who needs it,” he said.

The National Blood Organization says it will provide more information on plans to increase supplies “as soon as there is something to share.”