Privacy Commissioner Calls for Tougher Laws to Regulate Spyware in RCMP Investigations

Canada’s privacy commissioner says his office has learned about the RCMP’s use of spyware from the media, and he wants parliament to tighten and modernize privacy laws.

Philippe Dufresne is facing a House of Commons committee that is investigating the use of technology that can be secretly and remotely installed on devices such as computers and mobile phones to monitor messages and even turn on cameras and microphones.

He says the country’s laws should be changed to include “privacy by design” and create a section in the Privacy Act that requires organizations and departments to conduct a privacy impact assessment when new technologies are introduced that could affect the public’s right to privacy. private life.

Dufresne says his office has asked the RCMP for more details, which is expected later this month, and that the police said they had conducted a privacy assessment in 2021 but did not notify his office.

The commissioner says there are questions of trust when questions are asked publicly about spy technology after it has already been used.

Spyware used by RCMP in 32 investigations

During Monday’s meeting, Liberal MP Lisa Hepfner referred to documents provided to the committee by RCMP Commissioner Brenda Luckey.

The documents, Hepfner said, say that ODIT spyware — the technology they use to access people’s devices — has been used to support 32 investigations since 2017, in which a total of 49 devices have been attacked.

Hepfner said the RCMP has used the technology for terrorism, kidnapping, murder and human trafficking investigations.

“I think this is exactly the type of information you need to look at, in [privacy impact assessment] and my office consulted about it,” Dufresne said.

Members of the RCMP who oversaw the use of spy technology in a limited number of investigations will appear before the committee tonight.

