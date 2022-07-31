Prisoners speak of mistreatment in a Russian camp where dozens of people were killed in an explosion.

Prisoners recently released from a Russian prisoner-of-war camp where dozens of Ukrainian soldiers died in an explosion late Thursday night spoke of torture and hellish conditions. According to them, the guards gave the prisoners enough food to survive and beat them regularly.
Stas Glushko, 37, a civilian prisoner released on July 4 from the camp of penal colony No. 120, said the explosion site was far from the barracks where hundreds of prisoners are being held.
He described how new prisoners were beaten upon arrival.
“As the jailers explained to us, it is important that the prisoner is immediately humiliated,” he said. “The torture of us civilians was not as terrible as that of the soldiers.” He described how the camp guards created a “corridor” and forced new prisoners to run through the line as he was beaten with “chains, metal pipes, and so on.”
“One emergency worker was put in our cell and couldn’t move for a day,” he said. “He was tortured with electricity.”
The treatment of Ukrainian soldiers and Russian-held civilians is a growing concern. Russia did not provide an exact total number of detainees, and the issue is further complicated by the fact that civilians are often held in the same camps as soldiers.
The Russians operate at least 18 “filtration centers” in eastern Ukraine and western Russia, according to a recently declassified US intelligence assessment. Tens of thousands of people have been forcibly deported to Russia through the centers, and those considered to pose a great danger to Russia are being transferred to other detention centers that also hold soldiers, according to witnesses and international observers.
Cases of torture and inhumane conditions of detention in correctional colony No. 120 were described by several former prisoners and family members of those who are still in prison.
Vitaly Sytnikov, a 35-year-old civilian arrested in March while trying to evacuate other residents of Mariupol, described the punishment cell known as “the pit.”
“Almost every day we heard POWs being beaten there,” Mr. Sytnikov said in a telephone interview. He said that most of those who were beaten were soldiers who were defending the Azovstal iron and steel plant.
Dmytro Lubinets, Ukraine’s human rights ombudsman, said on Saturday that the government had “initiated a process” to return the bodies of those killed in the camp to Ukraine.
He said that even before the explosion, the government in Kyiv had approached the Red Cross and other international experts to investigate the mistreatment of detainees at the camp, where he said “thousands” of civilians and soldiers were being held.
“As far as we know, there were no other positive changes in the conditions of detention – there was nothing like that,” he said. “So there are a lot of questions at the moment, but trust me, we are doing everything we can and everything we have to do.”
Michael Carpenter, US Ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, issued a series of statements about abuses in Russian POW camps.
He said Friday night that the explosion that killed the soldiers was the latest evidence of “barbaric, inhumane treatment of prisoners of war by Russian troops.”