Prisoners speak of mistreatment in a Russian camp where dozens of people were killed in an explosion.

Prisoners recently released from a Russian prisoner-of-war camp where dozens of Ukrainian soldiers died in an explosion late Thursday night spoke of torture and hellish conditions. According to them, the guards gave the prisoners enough food to survive and beat them regularly.

Stas Glushko, 37, a civilian prisoner released on July 4 from the camp of penal colony No. 120, said the explosion site was far from the barracks where hundreds of prisoners are being held.

He described how new prisoners were beaten upon arrival.

“As the jailers explained to us, it is important that the prisoner is immediately humiliated,” he said. “The torture of us civilians was not as terrible as that of the soldiers.” He described how the camp guards created a “corridor” and forced new prisoners to run through the line as he was beaten with “chains, metal pipes, and so on.”