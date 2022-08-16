closer
45 years have been completed today Music icon Elvis Presley Died and Priscilla Presley are sharing the latest details about The King.

Presley’s ex-wife drops a bombshell about what he didn’t do in his career: classic Elvis beach movies. “He really wanted to do serious movies,” she told NBC’s “Today.”

Appearing from Graceland Estate, Priscilla spoke about Elvis’ lasting legacy, as well as the new one The Baz Luhrmann biopic, “Elvis,” Released earlier this summer.

Priscilla Presley talks about Elvis’ lasting legacy, as well as the new Baz Luhrmann biopic “Elvis,” released earlier this summer.
(Getty Images)

When asked about the most difficult part of watching the movie, Priscilla shared her frustration with Elvis’ manager, Colonel Tom Parker. Tom Hanks in the picture.

“He is [Parker] It didn’t take Elvis to where he wanted to be,” Priscilla revealed. “And that was hard, because I lived. I lived up to their claims. I Lived As Elvis explained that he didn’t want to do all the movies with all the girls on the beaches. Living with him and watching the movie brought back so many memories.

Although she was flooded with memories while watching the film, Priscilla praised Luhrmann’s theatrical take on The King’s Life. “When I heard that, I was a bit worried at first [Baz] doing the movie,” she told “Today.” “At the end I went, ‘Wow. It’s Elvis, really.”

Austin Butler and Priscilla Presley attend the screening of “Elvis” during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 25, 2022 in Cannes, France.
(Photo by Sameer Hussain/WireImage)

Despite Priscilla’s grievances with Parker about Elvis taking part in Beach movies, she admits that she has made peace with her former manager, pointing out how he achieved what Elvis had wanted to do since the beginning of his career.

Elvis Presley and his bride, the former Priscilla Ann Beauly, were married on May 1, 1967.
(Getty Images)

“There was a colonel who was the manager, a very sweet colonel,” said Priscilla. “He had a business side, and he had a very sensitive side when he wasn’t working. He had to live up to what Elvis wanted to do, which made him a million dollars. What he wanted to live up to. He promised Elvis.”

Priscilla and Elvis were married from 1967 to 1973. After Elvis died at Graceland in 1977, Priscilla helped found Elvis Presley Enterprises (EPE), which launched Graceland as an international tourist attraction.

Will Mendelson is entertainment editor for Fox News Digital.