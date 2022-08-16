New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

45 years have been completed today Music icon Elvis Presley Died and Priscilla Presley are sharing the latest details about The King.

Presley’s ex-wife drops a bombshell about what he didn’t do in his career: classic Elvis beach movies. “He really wanted to do serious movies,” she told NBC’s “Today.”

Appearing from Graceland Estate, Priscilla spoke about Elvis’ lasting legacy, as well as the new one The Baz Luhrmann biopic, “Elvis,” Released earlier this summer.

When asked about the most difficult part of watching the movie, Priscilla shared her frustration with Elvis’ manager, Colonel Tom Parker. Tom Hanks in the picture.

EXCLUSIVE: Elvis Presley’s final months plagued by physical pain as he embarks on grueling tour, author claims

“He is [Parker] It didn’t take Elvis to where he wanted to be,” Priscilla revealed. “And that was hard, because I lived. I lived up to their claims. I Lived As Elvis explained that he didn’t want to do all the movies with all the girls on the beaches. Living with him and watching the movie brought back so many memories.

Although she was flooded with memories while watching the film, Priscilla praised Luhrmann’s theatrical take on The King’s Life. “When I heard that, I was a bit worried at first [Baz] doing the movie,” she told “Today.” “At the end I went, ‘Wow. It’s Elvis, really.”

Despite Priscilla’s grievances with Parker about Elvis taking part in Beach movies, she admits that she has made peace with her former manager, pointing out how he achieved what Elvis had wanted to do since the beginning of his career.

“There was a colonel who was the manager, a very sweet colonel,” said Priscilla. “He had a business side, and he had a very sensitive side when he wasn’t working. He had to live up to what Elvis wanted to do, which made him a million dollars. What he wanted to live up to. He promised Elvis.”

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

Priscilla and Elvis were married from 1967 to 1973. After Elvis died at Graceland in 1977, Priscilla helped found Elvis Presley Enterprises (EPE), which launched Graceland as an international tourist attraction.