A description of the Princeton University course says that “far-right activists” are using “free speech” in an attempt to justify “hate speech.”

The course, titled “Current Issues in Anthropology: Liberalism, Racism, and Free Speech,” asks “whether understandings of free speech have changed over time as countries have authorized speech differently.”

“In the US and Europe, far-right activists use ‘free speech’ to justify hate speech,” the course description says. “How has the Western history of racism and colonialism shaped what is acceptable speech, especially when it involves violence?”

This course is taught by Sindre Bangstad, visiting professor of anthropology at Princeton University.

According to the course page on Princeton University’s website, one of the books on the reading list is titled “Is Free Speech Racist?” By Gavin Titley.

The course will also use a “comparative study of racist and Islamophobic hate speech” to take a look at “different cultural approaches to regulating speech and how these norms are/are being challenged through popular countermobilization,” according to the course description.

“We theorize the intersections of racism, liberalism, postcolonial scholarly discourse, anti-Black racism, and feminist theory,” the course description also states.

Abigail Anthony, a student at Princeton University, told Campus Reform that she hoped the course would provide a variety of perspectives.

“The curriculum is currently unavailable, but I hope it offers a competitive perspective on the issues of free speech and hate speech; otherwise, education turns to wisdom,” Anthony said.

Fox News Digital reached out to Princeton University and the professor who teaches the course.