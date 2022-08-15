type here...
Sports Princeton basketball coach and Hall of Famer, Pete Carril,...
Sports

Princeton basketball coach and Hall of Famer, Pete Carril, has died at 92

By printveela editor

-

8
0
- Advertisment -


Pete Carril, the innovative basketball coach who led Princeton to 13 Ivy League championships, has died. The retired coach’s family confirmed the news in a statement through the school. He is 92 years old.

“The Carril family is saddened to report the peaceful passing of Coach Peter J. Carril this morning,” the statement said. “We kindly ask that you please respect our privacy at this time as we process our loss and make the necessary arrangements. More information will be forthcoming in the coming days.”

Caryl, a native of Bethlehem, Pa., took over the Tigers’ program in 1967 after making his collegiate coaching debut during one season at his hometown of Lehigh. His system, known as the Princeton offense, relied on screens and back-door cuts to create layups and then utilized the three-point line.

In 29 seasons at the helm of the Princeton program, Caryl posted a 514-261 record. Carroll’s Tigers won the NIT title in 1975 and made 11 NCAA Tournament appearances, sharing 13 outright or Ivy League titles.

But it was undoubtedly a loss for Carril to become a household name among college basketball followers, as his 1989 team became the first 16th seed to upset a No. 1 in the NCAA Tournament.

Top-seeded Georgetown exited that contest 50-49, but the encounter took its toll on legendary Hoyas coach John Thompson Jr. and his family. His son, John III, later served on Caryl’s staff at Princeton. The younger Thompson brought elements of Carroll’s system back to Georgetown during his own stint as head coach of the Hoyas, which included a Final Four appearance in 2007.

Caryl’s final season at Princeton ended with a bang, as his Tigers suffered an upset in March Madness, knocking off defending champion UCLA in the first round. After that 1996 season, he decided to take on a new challenge in the NBA, where he served primarily as an assistant coach with the Sacramento Kings until 2011. Caryl was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame in 1997 after leaving Princeton.

Previous articleGiuliani has become the subject of an election investigation in Georgia, his lawyers said.
Next articleTexas teacher on decision to quit and why so many of her colleagues are doing the same: ‘Too much to do’

Latest news

FOOTBALLprintveela editor - 0

Diaz saves point after Nunez sees red

Darwin Nunes made his mark on his full Premier League debut at Anfield, though not in the way...
Read more
CANADAprintveela editor - 0

Oil spill off San Juan Island ‘virtually impossible to clean up’, expert says

An oil slick is seen on the water near San Juan Island, Washington on Saturday. (US Coast Guard)...
Read more
TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

Scotland makes period products free

Period supplies are now free for anyone in Scotland who needs them, almost two years after the country's...
Read more
TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

Where is the investigation into the Rust shooting as the FBI debunks Alec Baldwin’s story

Read more
- Advertisement -
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

The drug industry is under fire for releasing new drugs at record-high prices this year

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for August 15 Here are...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Florida GOP congressman and former Green Beret launches six-figure ad buy highlighting fallout from Afghanistan

closer Video August marks one year since the Taliban took over Afghanistan...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News