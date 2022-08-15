Princeton basketball coach and Hall of Famer, Pete Carril, has died at 92

Pete Carril, the innovative basketball coach who led Princeton to 13 Ivy League championships, has died. The retired coach’s family confirmed the news in a statement through the school. He is 92 years old.

“The Carril family is saddened to report the peaceful passing of Coach Peter J. Carril this morning,” the statement said. “We kindly ask that you please respect our privacy at this time as we process our loss and make the necessary arrangements. More information will be forthcoming in the coming days.”

Caryl, a native of Bethlehem, Pa., took over the Tigers’ program in 1967 after making his collegiate coaching debut during one season at his hometown of Lehigh. His system, known as the Princeton offense, relied on screens and back-door cuts to create layups and then utilized the three-point line.

In 29 seasons at the helm of the Princeton program, Caryl posted a 514-261 record. Carroll’s Tigers won the NIT title in 1975 and made 11 NCAA Tournament appearances, sharing 13 outright or Ivy League titles.

But it was undoubtedly a loss for Carril to become a household name among college basketball followers, as his 1989 team became the first 16th seed to upset a No. 1 in the NCAA Tournament.

Top-seeded Georgetown exited that contest 50-49, but the encounter took its toll on legendary Hoyas coach John Thompson Jr. and his family. His son, John III, later served on Caryl’s staff at Princeton. The younger Thompson brought elements of Carroll’s system back to Georgetown during his own stint as head coach of the Hoyas, which included a Final Four appearance in 2007.

Caryl’s final season at Princeton ended with a bang, as his Tigers suffered an upset in March Madness, knocking off defending champion UCLA in the first round. After that 1996 season, he decided to take on a new challenge in the NBA, where he served primarily as an assistant coach with the Sacramento Kings until 2011. Caryl was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame in 1997 after leaving Princeton.