New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Some Princess Diana’s intimate reasons Receiving payment from the BBC.

On Friday, the British broadcaster made a $1.6 million donation following the trial of former British Supreme Court judge John Dyson. It found that “deceptive methods” were used to obtain a 1995 interview with the late royal for the “Panorama” show.

These sums of money are in addition to the revenue the BBC collects from the sale of the globally televised Tel-All. It was split equally between Centrepoint, English National Ballet, Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity, The Leprosy Mission, National Aids Trust, The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity and The Diana Award.

“The BBC has indicated its intention to donate the proceeds from the 1995 Panorama interview with Diana, Princess of Wales to charity,” the BBC announced. “The BBC has now done so. Given Lord Dyson’s findings, we think this is the right and proper course of action.”

Princess Diana crash: Where is her bodyguard and sole survivor Trevor Rees-Jones now?

Leprosy Mission chief executive Peter Wadup said the donation of around $250,000 will help keep Diana’s legacy alive.

“Princess Diana is the most respected person with leprosy today,” he said. “She is the most photographed woman in the world and has made headlines by holding the hands of leprosy patients. This has had an incalculable impact in dispelling the terrible and unfounded stigma surrounding leprosy.”

Wayne Bulpitt CBE, chair of trustees at The Diana Award, said the funds they received would go directly to their work improving young people’s mental health. The charity is supported by Diana’s sons, Prince William and Prince Harry.

“As a charity, we rely on public funding to help us achieve our mission and we are grateful to the BBC for this donation which will help take our work further,” he said.

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

The BBC’s recent donation is the latest in a long line of settlements. In July, William and Harry’s former nanny, Tiggy Pettyfer, received a “significant” amount. An inquest heard that Martin Bashir, who interviewed Diana for the programme, manipulated the princess into believing that Pettyfer was having an affair with Prince Charles. Bashir produced fake bank statements to support his claim.

In a statement read out in court, Pettyfer’s lawyer Louise Prince said the claims included “very serious and completely unfounded allegations that the claimant had an affair with HRH The Prince of Wales, which resulted in the termination of the pregnancy. These allegations are false.”

Diana’s former private secretary, Patrick Jephson, received an “unreserved” apology for the “grave harm” Bashir had caused. He donated the loss to charity.

Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer, asked the police to continue investigating the matter. In an op-ed written for The Mail on Sunday, Spencer said Bashir had manipulated her into getting close to her sister. William and Harry have also been critical of the BBC’s shortcomings.

Princess Diana: 25 years after her tragic death, Fox Nation explores her life, death and legacy

In the interview, a major scoop for Bashir, Diana famously said “there are three of us in this marriage” – referring to Charles’ relationship with Camilla Parker-Bowles. Her candid account of her failed marriage to the Prince of Wales was watched by millions and sent shockwaves through the monarchy.

The BBC has already paid damages to Diana’s former assistant, as well as a former BBC producer who was sacked after warning editors about forged documents Bashir used to gain access to Diana.

Bashir has since stepped down from his role as BBC religion editor and issued a statement apologizing for his behaviour. Tony Hall, the BBC’s director of news and current affairs at the time, also stepped down after the investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.