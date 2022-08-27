New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Princess Diana’s custom 1985 Ford Escort RS Turbo Series 1 car sold for more than $850,000 at auction on Saturday.

Late ordered and specially made Princess of WalesThe black hatchback was only used for a few years until the vehicle was returned to the manufacturer with less than 6,800 miles.

According to Silverstone Auction House, “The car is believed to be the first and only black RS Turbo Series 1 unique.

When she married Prince Charles in 1985, she owned a two-door vehicle and was famously seen driving Prince William around town in the back seat.

The Escort is fitted with a simple, five-slot front grille to “assist in a stealth makeover and a secondary rear view mirror for the defense officer with a radio in the glove box”.

The vehicle covered a few thousand miles under various owners for a total of 24,961 miles before returning to the manufacturer.

A five-speed manual transmission with 130 horsepower made for a fast drive and sold for 724,000 pounds.

“Despite its very unique underpinnings, this Escort RS Turbo Series 1 is an outstanding example in its own right, adhering to the nut and bolt details of the Concours standard,” added Silverstone.

Diana August almost 25 years ago. 31, 1997 died in a car accident while in Paris, France with boyfriend Dodi Fayed. She was 36 years old at the time of her death.

She underwent a two-hour operation at La Petite Salpertiere hospital, but doctors were unable to get her heart beating again. She died of internal bleeding from her injuries.

Her full name is Diana Frances Spencer.

She was formerly known as Lady Diana Frances Spencer, but after her marriage to Prince Charles, Diana became Princess of Wales.

While she was married to Prince Charles from 1981-1996, she gave birth to two sons, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex.

Fox News’ Ashlyn Messier contributed to this report.