Princess Diana wasn’t just a blue blood, she was a fan of the blue oval.

Royal enjoyed driving herself and developed a passion for Fords, not just fancy ones.

Prince Charles gave her a Ford Escort Ghia economy car as an engagement gift in 1981, and she’s owned several examples of the model over the years, including a convertible and one that’s a little more exciting than the rest.

In 1985, Diana ordered a Ford Escort RS Turbo Series 1, the hottest version of the hatchback available.

The RS featured a five-speed manual transmission, sporty Recaro bucket seats, a racy body kit, and a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine rated at 130 hp, which was considered very powerful for the day. A low-volume model designed to homologate the Escort for use in rally racing.

Ford further customized the car for her by changing its grille to one from the standard Escort with more low-key styling and painting the car black, while the rest of the 1985 Escort RS Turbo Series 1 cars were white.

It is believed to be the only one built at the factory in that color and has also been updated with wiring for a two-way radio in the glove compartment for the safety detail that traveled with her.

Diana was often seen driving it with her children onboard and kept it until 1988, when she returned to the Ford with 6,800 miles on the odometer.

It was sold to a Ford employee and later given away as part of a radio contest. Its current owner bought it in 1994 and the mileage now stands at 24,961, but someone new could add to that total soon.

The car is set Offered by Silverstone Auctions At an upcoming event in England on August 27. The Ghia sold for 47,000 pounds last year, with the auction house estimating the RS would fetch 100,000 pounds, or about $122,000.

The current record sale for a 1985 Escort RS Turbo was 60,000 pounds in 2015, equivalent to $130,000 at the time. The car is a standard white model with only 5,568 miles on it.