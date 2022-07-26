New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Brother of Princess DianaEarl Charles Spencer talks about the fraudulent methods used by Martin Bashir, securing a bombshell interview with the late royal that is still making headlines today.

Last week the BBC announced it would pay a former royal nanny over “completely unfounded allegations” Bashir made to score a televised sit-down with Diana in 1995. An official BBC investigation revealed that Bashir, 59, manipulated Diana. Alexandra Pettyfer, formerly known as Tiggy Legg-Bourke, is believed to have had an affair with Prince Charles. Bashir produced fake bank statements to support his claim.

9th Earl Spencer, 58, urged police to continue investigating the matter. In an op-ed written for The Mail on Sunday, Spencer said Bashir had manipulated her into getting close to her sister.

“I was groomed…showed fake bank statements; I was told about underhand payments, espionage and terrible fraud,” Spencer said. “However, I was tricked by Mr. Bashir into coming to my late sister.”

Spencer said Diana was “extremely vulnerable” at the time as information shared with close friends was leaked to the press.

“She was understandably upset by this,” Spencer explained. “In retrospect, I suspect she was a very quick victim of ‘phone-hacking’ by unknown criminals, but in 1995 nobody knew about this criminal practice, so she accepts the wild claims that dark forces were at work.”

“The question I am repeatedly asked by concerned members of the public, outraged at my sister’s suffering, is why the police did not prosecute those involved for what various senior lawyers told me was clearly illegal and criminal conduct?” Spencer continued. “I hope the police will reconsider their responsibilities in this matter. Only they have the power to recover from this horrific scandal, which has left Diana feeling more exposed and isolated and tricked into abandoning those who care for her. Those who would have saved her.”

Spencer notes that the lies he told Diana “made her talk in a way that left her defenseless when she needed it most.”

“All those responsible must be held accountable,” Spencer added.

The BBC apologized Bashir to Prince William and Prince Harry’s former nanny over “false and malicious” claims made against her as part of an attempt to secure an exclusive interview with Diana.

Pettyfer appeared at the High Court in London for a public apology. Her lawyers told the court the allegations had “caused serious personal consequences for all concerned”.

BBC director-general Tim Davey said the corporation had agreed to pay “substantial damages” to Pettyfer. He said the broadcaster “failed to ask the hard questions” about how Diana’s interview was obtained.

“I would like to publicly apologize to Princess Diana, The Prince of Wales and the Dukes of Cambridge and Sussex for the way she was deceived and how it affected all their lives,” Davy said. In a statement.

William and Harry have been critical of the BBC’s lapses, after an investigation found that Bashir had used fraudulent means to secure security. Explosive Diana interview In 1995

In the interview, a major scoop for Bashir, Diana famously said “there are three of us in this marriage” – referring to Charles’ relationship with Camilla Parker-Bowles. Her candid account of her failed marriage to the Prince of Wales was watched by millions and sent shockwaves through the monarchy.

Pettyfer’s attorney, Louise Prince, said the former nanny has not known the source of the allegations against her for the past 25 years. But the claims now appear to have arisen as part of the BBC’s efforts to obtain Diana’s interview, the Prince said.

The false claims — including an allegation that Pettyfer became pregnant with Charles’ child and had an abortion — appear to have exploited earlier false media speculation, the lawyer said.

She said she encountered Diana Pettyfer about the allegation in late 1995, and told a member of the royal family that she had a hospital letter proving the abortion had taken place.

“Since the abortion allegation is completely false, any such letter is a fabrication,” Prince said.

Davy said the broadcaster would not re-show the Diana interview or license it to other broadcasters.

Pettyfer said after the hearing that he was disappointed that he had to take legal action.

The BBC has already paid damages to Diana’s former assistant, as well as a former BBC producer, who were sacked after alerting editors to forged documents Bashir used to contact Diana.

Bashir has since stepped down from his role as BBC religion editor and issued a statement apologizing for his behaviour. Tony Hall, the BBC’s director of news and current affairs at the time, also stepped down after the investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.