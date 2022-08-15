New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Princess Diana was proud Of her two sons – one who was supposed to be king and the other who was coined “The Spare” by the press.

She is determined to protect Prince Harry from the ‘spare’ label, knowing that Prince William enjoys a special kind of favor within the monarchy as second in line to the throne.

“I think she tried to control it as much as possible,” James Patterson told Fox News Digital. “I think she’s troubled by that. It’s a standard thing for families. One of the kids who does better in school or becomes a better athlete seems a little sweeter and lovable. How do you feel about the other kids? Is it enough? It happens pretty much to all families. And in this case, The stakes are very high because someone is probably going to be king.”

“I think she knows a lot about the situation,” Patterson continued. “She experienced how difficult it was to play her part as a princess… She wanted to live her own life. And that was very difficult for her. She didn’t want the boys to experience the struggles she went through. She tried. As long as she could control it, she wanted them to be normal children and work in the real world in the palace. She wanted them to understand that doesn’t work that way. They shouldn’t see themselves as special or different.”

Patterson is one of the best-selling authors in history and has written or co-written hundreds of books. The 75-year-old, who reliably churns out several books a year, now has his sights set on the late royal. His latest bookTitled “Diana, William and Harry: The Heartbreaking Story of a Princess and Mother,” it focuses on Diana’s intense devotion to her sons before her sudden death from injuries sustained in a Paris car crash in 1997 at the age of 36.

Patterson said she researched many archives from England to paint an accurate portrait of Diana, who believes her greatest role in life was her mother.

“There have already been many books about Princess Diana,” he explained. “What I found interesting here, especially when we started looking at the UK press archives, which have a lot of material that’s never really been released to the States, is that Diana was a mother. I think that was close to who she was and where she was. She wanted her heart. To be a princess. I think some of the fantasy trappings appeal to her, especially early on. But in the end, she’s a mother at odds with the crown.”

As a parent, Diana defied tradition. She is an active mother who openly shows love and affection towards her two sons. Not only did she hug them often, but she also enjoyed taking them to school, as well as amusement parks and fast-food restaurants where she could get a taste of life outside the palace.

“The Queen doesn’t understand,” Patterson said. “It’s like, ‘Why would she do that?’ I think Diana was always on the outside looking in and the family was often at odds with how the children were brought up. She once said that the only time she felt real happiness was when she held William in her arms. for the first time. It was the first time she felt complete as a person. Even today, the boys describe how she was the best mother in the world. I think that’s her real legacy.”

Diana, hounded by the press, then hounded to her death by paparazzi, knows that her sons cannot escape the glaring spotlight; Therefore, she devised creative ways for them to address the press.

“She wanted to protect them from some of the things that bothered her about her character,” Patterson said. “William, as a little boy, hated photographers. There’s a scene in the book where they’re taking a little vacation and the press is everywhere. It’s a constant click, click, click of cameras. At one point, they throw water balloons at the press boats again. Diana calls herself the chief loader. It’s funny, but also tragic.”

“It’s hard to be in the press and be a role model, even as a kid,” Patterson said. “She didn’t want the kids to suffer like that. She wanted them to be as normal as possible. She insisted on taking them to McDonald’s because the kids did. Queen Elizabeth went to McDonald’s, but She didn’t understand. She didn’t think the burgers were that good.”

“It’s the Happy Meal and the toys that come with it,” Diana tried to explain. “But she also took them to homeless shelters. She wanted them to see the other side. Not everyone drives around in fancy cars. Most people don’t have money…not everyone likes them, she also explains, which is a child’s way of swallowing.” It will be difficult, but she insists on experiencing the real world.”

Like most mothers, Diana was special Nicknames for William and HarryAnd Patterson admits they are special.

“She called William DDG – ‘drop dead gorgeous’,” he said. “Maybe she didn’t know he was going to lose his hair so soon. She called Harry GKH or ‘Good King Harry’.”

According to Patterson, there were “few people” who didn’t want to be told how William should behave. William once responded, “I don’t want to be king.” Harry said, “Okay, I’ll do the job for you,” and the nickname was born.

is following Her divorce from Prince Charles In 1996 Diana was thinking about the future. She questioned her parenting skills and wondered if she was doing enough for her children. She is also determined to carve out a new life for herself, finally escaping some of the royal trappings that held her back during her unhappy marriage. According to Patterson, Diana considered moving to California, where she thought Americans would embrace her with open arms.

“The whole situation in the last two years has been overwhelming for her,” Patterson said. “She’s trying to figure out where to go from there. She’s more socially involved than ever. But she’s worried.”

William was 15 and Harry was only 12 years old When their mother died. An estimated 2.5 billion people worldwide will tune in to watch the boys walk behind their mother’s coffin. Today, they lead separate lives as they forge their own paths.

William, 40, has taken on more royal duties to support his grandmother, 96, who suffers from mobility problems. As for Harry, the 37-year-old and his wife Meghan Markle will step down as senior royals in 2020. They now live with their two children in California – a place Diana once envisioned for her future.

Patterson says he wonders what Diana thinks of their relationship today, plagued by rumors of an alleged fallout.

“Growing up, guys can’t be that close,” Patterson said. “They were very tight and looked after each other. And when they lost their mother, they leaned on each other. Now one is bound by the crown and tradition. The other says, ‘I can’t take this. I have to have my own life.'”

Patterson expects his book Shows a different side to Diana, one he says he often overlooks.

“People are still interested in Diana – I don’t think that will ever change,” Patterson said. “But I think if you want to understand her, you have to look at the most important aspect of her life and the way she saw herself, and that was as a mother. She always knew that was part of her role. But it was much more. More than a duty to her. And today her sons I think that has been proven.”

