New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

In 1997, Princess Diana’s fatal car accident shocked the world. Only one survived, Diana’s security guard Trevor Rees-Jones.

French Dr. Frédéric Méliès was one of the last people to see the “People’s Princess” alive. And, 25 years later, he recounted Diana’s final moments.

Here’s a look at where the survivors of this horrific accident are now.

Trevor Rees-Jones

Trevor Rees-Jones was Diana’s security guard on the day of the accident. He was the sole survivor of the accident and spent 10 days in a coma immediately after the accident. At the time, Rees-Jones was working for Mohammed Al Fayed, the father of Diana’s rumored boyfriend – Dodi Fayed.

Princess Diana’s custom Ford Escort sells for more than $850,000 at auction

Rees-Jones was seriously injured in the accident and broke every bone in his face. At the time, reports surfaced that surgeons had used 150 pieces of titanium to reconstruct his face. In 2000, he published the book “The Bodyguard’s Story”.

After the disaster, Rees-Jones left Al Fayed’s security business. According to him LinkedIn profileRees-Jones now goes by Trevor Rees and is global head of safety at pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca in Cambridge.

His profile shows that he worked for the United Nations in 2000 as a District Security Officer. Rees-Jones graduated from the University of Leicester in 2004 with a degree in Security and Risk Management.

Frederic Meliz

French doctor Frédéric Méliès was one of the last people to see Diana alive. On Monday, Méliès shared the princess’ final moments with The Associated Press.

“I understand that my name will always be associated with this tragic night,” Myles said. “I feel a little responsible for her last moments.” On August 31, 1997, the doctor was on his way home after a party when he met with a horrific accident in a tunnel. He remembers the smoking Mercedes split in two.

HBO’s Princess Diana documentary gets new trailer, depicting late royal’s struggles with tabloid scrutiny

He told the outlet that he did not immediately recognize Diana but helped the princess with a breathing bag. She could not speak even after gaining strength.

Meliz shared that, 25 years later, every time he travels through the tunnel, he is reminded of that tragic night. The nearby Liberty Monument now stands as a memorial to Diana and her legacy. Tourists and fans of the late princess regularly visit the site.

Mohammed Al Fayed

Mohammed Al Fayed was the father of Dodi Fayed, the rumored boyfriend of the Princess of Wales in 1997. Dodi and Diana were returning from vacation when their car crashed into a pillar at the entrance to the Pont de l’Alma tunnel.

Twenty-five years later, Al Fayed, 93, lives in the United Kingdom and owns the Ritz Paris hotel, which he bought in 1979 for $30 million.

BBC Radio will ‘never’ repeat Princess Diana ‘Panorama’ interview, urges broadcasters to follow suit

Al Fayed owned the English department store Harrods until it was sold in 2010 for £1.5 billion. Along with his multimillion-dollar deals, Al Fayed founded a charity in 1987 to help children living in poverty.

Xavier Gormelon

Firefighter Xavier Gormelon was one of the first to help the princess in 1997. In June 2021, Gormelon spoke to the Daily Mail and recalled the last moments of Diana’s life.

Princess Diana tried to save Prince Harry from ‘spare’ label, James Patterson says: ‘She suffered from it’

“She spoke in English and said, ‘Oh my God, what happened?’ I understood that, so I tried to calm her down. I held her hand,” he told the outlet.

Gormelon shared with the outlet that he didn’t know the woman he was treating was Diana until she was taken to the ambulance.

“To be honest, I thought she would live. As far as I know, when she was in the ambulance, she was alive and I expected her to be alive. But I later found out that she died in the hospital. It was very upsetting. , ” he said.

It is unclear whether Gormelon is still an active firefighter in Paris.

Lord John Stevens

Lord John Stevens is the investigator behind Diana’s death and is a former police chief. He was part of a group of people who shared the heartbreaking news of Diana’s death with her sons Prince Harry and Prince William.

Click here to sign up for the entertainment newsletter

“Yes, of course, it was a difficult thing [to do]”Stevens told Us Weekly earlier this month. “So, I went with two other people who were part of the investigation, [including a] Detective Inspector and [when we were] outside the door [at Kensington Palace], ‘No, they just want to see you.’ It’s me.”

Stevens shared that he spoke with William and Harry for over an hour.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“I explained what I had concluded for about 10 or 15 minutes and then the rest of the time they asked me questions, which you would expect because they didn’t know the circumstances of their mother’s death, where. [and] When she died, I don’t want to release what she said and beyond that, what the conversations were,” Stevens told the outlet.

Stevens is 79 years old and a member of the House of Lords.