Prince Louis wasn’t the only crowd pleaser House of Windsor.

His older sister, Princess Charlotte, stole the show in the swim meet at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Tuesday in Birmingham, England. The 7-year-old was joined by her parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, as well as her royal cousins ​​Prince Edward, Sophie, Countess of Wessex and their children.

Charlotte mimicked her little brother by making several funny faces amid the laughing crowd. At one point, she even gave her father a thumbs up. Her mother watched as she gave expert guidance on the events.

The outing marked the first time the princess attended a royal event on her own with her parents. Charlotte is usually accompanied by her brothers Prince George, 9, and Louis, 4. George, who is third in line to the throne, has already attended a few solo events with his parents, including Wimbledon just last month.

Prince Louis, 4, goes viral again in Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee pageant

The swim meet is the second major sporting event Charlotte supports. Granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth The 40-year-old joined William on Sunday to wish the England Women’s team the best of luck ahead of their Women’s Euro 2022 final victory over Germany. Her father recently revealed that Charlotte is a “rising star” in soccer. She has previously joined her family in matches against her favorite team Aston Villa.

Lewis went viral twice during the Queen’s platinum jubilee of 70 years on the throne. The young child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made several funny faces and covered his ears while screaming next to the Queen, 96. The picture quickly became a meme on social media.

In June, royal correspondent Neil Sean said Fox News Digital Charlotte and her siblings are known as royal scene stealers – for good reason.

“It’s very simple how royal children are modernizing the monarchy,” he said at the time. “The most striking picture of the Jubilee was, without a doubt, The Queen, Paddington Bear and that sandwich. But second was the image of a regal Prince Louis rolling his eyes and cupping his ears as the flypast took place. The picture of him standing with the Queen sold out around the world and made various snappers really great.”

“So how does it differ from Harry and William’s strict upbringing to today’s kids?” He shared. “Well, Princess Diana was a modest mother in many ways and exposed her children to the real world, showing them that it wasn’t all privilege and first-class flights. But this is the 21st century, and royals need to stay connected now more than ever, thanks to the world of social media.”

Sean noted that Middleton, the “brilliant photographer” behind her children’s royal pictures, knows how to capture their personalities for the public.

“… She controls the image and who she gets first,” Sean said. “It makes the release exciting and newsworthy. But, as she told me at an exhibition, ‘It’s hard to choose that film as a mother, because you love them all.’

Meets William Middleton, 40, at St. Andrews University. The couple married in 2011 at Westminster Abbey in a ceremony televised around the world.

Prince Louis stole the show at the Trooping the Color ceremony

William is second in line to the British throne after his father Prince Charles. Over the years, William has undertaken a number of charities, projects and official duties in support of the Queen.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.